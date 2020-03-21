Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany eyes 156 billion euros of new borrowing, 200 billion euros in debt authorisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Germany is readying stimulus measures requiring about 156 billion euros (143 billion pounds) in net new borrowing and additional debt authorisation of up to 200 billion euros to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a draft law and senior officials.

The package will include a supplementary government budget of 156 billion euros, 100 billion euros for an economic stability fund that can take direct equity stakes in companies, and 100 billion euros in credit to public-sector development bank KfW for loans to struggling businesses, the sources said.

The combined sum of possibly 356 billion euros in new debt would represent roughly 10% of Germany's gross domestic output.

Final details of the measures are being discussed by ministers over the weekend, the sources added.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was expected to give a statement later on Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to counter the epidemic's economic impact and the government has promised an initial half a trillion euros in liquidity guarantees for affected businesses via KfW.

Merkel's cabinet is set to back the package of fiscal measures on Monday.

A government source had told Reuters on Friday that a 150 billion euro supplementary budget was underway.

By Michael Nienaber, Holger Hansen and Christian Kraemer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aBest Buy withdraws fiscal 2021 financial guidance
RE
11:48aUK's John Lewis to close stores from Monday due to coronavirus
RE
11:01aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR warns LPG plants in A'Ibom to observe standards
PU
10:50aFinance minister says Germany preparing 150 billion euro supplementary budget
RE
10:50aGermany eyes 156 billion euros of new borrowing, 200 billion euros in debt authorisation
RE
09:15aVOLKSWAGEN TO SHUT SOME FACTORIES FOR MORE THAN TWO WEEKS : Ceo
RE
08:47aEmirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights
RE
08:43aWells Fargo asks Fed to lift cap on growth to support customers
RE
08:41aMINISTRY OF TEXTILES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cabinet approves expenditure for reimbursing the losses under MSP operations for cotton during the cotton years (October to September) 2014-15 to 2018-19
PU
07:26aUK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group