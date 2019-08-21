Log in
Germany for First Time Sells 30-Year Bonds Offering Negative Yields

08/21/2019 | 07:26am EDT

By Paul J. Davies

Germany sold 30-year bonds at a negative yield for the first time, in another sign of how investors' desperation for safe assets is inflating their value.

The bond, set to mature in August 2050, has a zero coupon, which means it pays no interest at all. Yet investors were still willing to pay more than face value to buy EUR869 million ($965 million) worth of the debt, pushing the overall yield on the bond into negative territory, at minus 0.11%. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The German sale adds to the roughly $15 trillion of negative-yielding bonds outstanding world-wide, many of which are from European governments or are state-sponsored agency bonds. It also adds to the smaller -- but still significant -- amount of new bonds that have been sold with a negative yield at issue.

More than $3 trillion of bonds have offered a negative yield when they were first sold since 2016, according to data from Barclays. While this is mostly government and agency debt, it also includes more than $11 billion of corporate debt, from companies such as French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German consumer goods group Henkel AG.

The list of such bonds has included euro-denominated debt from U.S. tobacco group Philip Morris International Inc., which sold EUR500 million of seven-year bonds at a yield of minus 0.18% at the end of July, according to Barclays data.

In the latest sale, Germany sold the bonds at an average price of 103.61. That means the government will pay back only EUR839 million in 30 years' time for the EUR869 million it has just borrowed.

The last time Germany sold similarly long bonds was last month, when it tapped its outstanding August 2048 issue again, and investors bought the debt at a yield of 0.3%. The first sale of these bonds, in September 2017, achieved a yield of 1.3%.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

