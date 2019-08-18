Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis - Scholz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 10:44am EDT
Lower house of parliament Bundestag 2019 budget debate in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has the fiscal strength to counter any future economic crisis "with full force", Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, suggesting Berlin could make available up to 50 billion euros (45.3 billion pounds) of extra spending.

With its economy on the brink of recession and borrowing costs at record lows, Germany is facing pressure at home and abroad to ditch its pledge to target balanced budgets and instead boost investment by taking on new debt.

A government official told Reuters earlier this month that the finance ministry was toying with the idea of issuing debt in line with the more formal debt-brake rules to help finance a climate protection programme.

Speaking at a government "open day" news conference, Scholz acknowledged the debate about debt-financed spending but said a state should live within its means in economic good times, not least because this meant it would be better placed to act when things go wrong.

Germany's debt level is expected to fall to roughly 58% of economic output this year from 60.9% the previous year, putting it below the European Union's debt ceiling of 60% and giving it more flexibility on future spending.

"So if we have a debt level in Germany in relation to economic output that is below 60 percent, then this is the strength we have to counter a crisis with full force," Scholz said.

Scholz said the global financial crisis in 2008/2009 had cost Germany roughly 50 billion euros, adding: "And we have to be able to muster that (sum of money). And we can muster that. That's the good news."

The finance ministry declined to comment on a media report on Friday that said Berlin would be prepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

The German economy contracted 0.1% quarter-on-quarter from April to June, pushing Europe's biggest economy close to a recession as sentiment surveys and industrial orders data suggest hardly any improvement in the third quarter.

Most economists define a recession as a period of at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Scholz said the Germany economy was suffering mainly from weaker foreign demand and business uncertainty linked to factors such as the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

"The biggest problem is uncertainty, including that caused by the Chinese-U.S. trade war," Scholz said.

Scholz has confirmed speculation over the weekend that he stood ready to run for the party leadership of his co-ruling Social Democrats (SPD), who have seen their support fall since joining Merkel's conservatives in a coalition government.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Holmes)

By Michael Nienaber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aGermany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis - Scholz
RE
10:42aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : South Africa and Tanzania commit to greater economic cooperation
PU
08:35aAustralia unveils roadmap for speeding changes to clean up banking sector
RE
07:15aDollar Towers Above Rivals, Posing Fresh Threats to Financial Markets
DJ
07:15aCostly Tariff Spat Masks Deeper Trade Problems
DJ
06:48aAfrica development bank says risks to growth 'increasing by the day'
RE
06:36aNo more spending excuses for Merkel as investment bottlenecks ease
RE
08/17Argentina Treasury minister resigns, says 'significant renewal' needed amid economic crisis
RE
08/17LAST ORDERS : Rise of closing auctions stirs worries in European stock markets
RE
08/17EUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Joint statement by Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland on Hong Kong
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ferrari will expand its lineup of road cars, but not too much
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Battles Fallout From Data Manipulation
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : leading the future of energy with a lighter footprint
4WALMART INC. : Hindu group sees Chinese telecom firms as security risk for India
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Chinese Police Probe Gun in FedEx Package -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group