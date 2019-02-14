Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany in favour of including Saudi Arabia in EU financial blacklist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:48pm EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a decision by the European Union to add Saudi Arabia to a blacklist of nations that pose a threat because of lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering, a spokesman of the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it added Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to the blacklist.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pWeakest U.S. retail sales since 2009 cast pall over economy
RE
01:48pGermany in favour of including Saudi Arabia in EU financial blacklist
RE
01:42pFall in U.S. retail sales dampens world stock market rally
RE
01:38pFall in U.S. retail sales dampens world stock market rally
RE
01:37pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : Chevron Technology Ventures Awards Winners in FE-Supported Produced Water Challenge
PU
01:33pAmazon pulls plug on New York City headquarters
RE
01:31pSERVE : Proudly Announces Official Listing on Bittrex International
BU
01:30pWall Street regains lost ground as trade optimism offsets bleak retail data
RE
01:27pUN UNITED NATIONS : Commission for Social Development
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law
5APPLE : APPLE : Planning to Unveil Video Service on March 25, Sources Say -Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.