Germany in favour of including Saudi Arabia in EU financial blacklist
0
02/14/2019 | 01:48pm EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a decision by the European Union to add Saudi Arabia to a blacklist of nations that pose a threat because of lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering, a spokesman of the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The European Commission on Wednesday said it added Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to the blacklist.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)