Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany not considering financial aid for Turkey - German official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:21pm CEST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is not considering providing Turkey with a financial lifeline to help it overcome a crisis sparked by a fast falling lira, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Our position has not changed," the official said, pointing to a government statement on Aug. 20 that financial aid to Turkey was not a question for Germany at the moment.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the German government was considering providing emergency financial assistance to its ally in the NATO military alliance.

The Turkish lira weakened on Tuesday as investors gauged the government's efforts to manage its rift with the United States, which has imposed trade sanctions on Turkey.

The dispute with the United States over an American evangelical Christian pastor detained in Turkey on terrorism charges has accelerated losses in the lira, which is down about 38 percent against the dollar this year.

The Turkish and German governments are also trying to mend ties strained by Turkey's detention of German citizens and German criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan's security crackdown after a failed coup in 2016.

Erdogan pays a state visit to Germany next month, another sign that the two countries want to patch up relations.

A second German official told Reuters: "You can't do much from outside but to stress that Turkey must reform itself."

Investors are worried about the direction of monetary policy under Erdogan. The president, a self-described "enemy of interest rates", has repeatedly put public pressure on the central bank and also picked his son-in-law as finance minister.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pU.S. Trade Deficit in Goods Widened to $72.2 Billion in July -- Update
DJ
05:54pItalian tailor Ermenegildo Zegna acquires Thom Browne
RE
05:53pCanada's dry weather may stem U.S. cattle stampede across border
RE
05:52pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and partner banks in 73 million syndicated loan for Sunce Koncern
PU
05:51pGlobal central banks could sell 100 billion pounds from reserves in case of hard Brexit - BAML
RE
05:42pPGA TOUR : Players without equipment contracts are having unprecedented success this season
PU
05:37pSTATE OF WYOMING : Final Fort Fred Stele Anniversary Presentation is Saturday
PU
05:36pOil near flat as market takes profits, but buoyed by trade agreement
RE
05:36pOil near flat as market takes profits, but buoyed by trade agreement
RE
05:32pRCOC ROAD COMMISSION FOR OAKLAND COUNTY : Flint, miller and orion roads intersection to close sept. 10 for roundabout construction
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Global stocks climb as markets celebrate trade deal
4Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results trump estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.