Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany on track for fourth-quarter growth as business morale edges up - Ifo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:47am EST
The financial district with Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank is pictured in Frankfurt

German business morale rose in November and Europe's largest economy is on track to grow by 0.2% in the fourth quarter as its domestic strength more than offsets a manufacturing recession, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.

Munich-based Ifo said its business climate index rose to 95.0 in November from 94.7 in October. The November reading was in line with a Reuters consensus forecast.

"One thing is clear now: growth will not go into freefall for the time being," said Thomas Gitzel, economist at VP Bank, but he said Ifo's warning that the manufacturing sector is "still stuck in recession" was cause for concern.

"It should be noted that developments in the manufacturing sector precede those in the services sector," Gitzel said. "The dangers for the German economy have by no means been averted."

Europe's biggest economy is going through a soft patch as its export-oriented manufacturers cope with trade friction, a struggling car industry and uncertainties over Britain's planned departure from the European Union.

Detailed data released on Friday showed strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter. The figures confirmed a preliminary reading of a 0.1% expansion on the quarter.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said it was too early to speak of a turnaround in the German economy.

"Companies tell us that industrial order backlogs are still not satisfactory," he told Reuters in an interview.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition government has rejected calls from industry groups and economists for a stimulus package to put the economy firmly back on a growth trajectory.

In its 10th successive year of growth, the economy has been relying on strong consumption as exports weaken, which resulted in a second quarter GDP contraction of 0.2%.

Economists have been urging the government to ditch its policy of incurring no new net debt, saying it should instead borrow to finance a stimulus package.

The government seems to be betting instead on an easing of trade frictions between the United States and both China and the EU to revive Germany's manufacturing sector.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Thomas Escritt)

By Paul Carrel and Rene Wagner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aKenyan shilling weakens against the dollar amid end-month demand
RE
05:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on mixed trade cues; Thailand up on stimulus hopes
RE
05:06aFORMER PM BLAIR : Don't hold your breath for UK-U.S. trade deal
RE
05:04aChina mandates 13 banks for U.S. dollar bond issue, seeks to raise over $3 billion
RE
04:58aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : EU Head of Delegation to Mauritius pays courtesy call on Prime Minister
PU
04:56aApple to expand operations in India - IT minister
RE
04:55aPound gains as Tory election lead promises end to political uncertainty
RE
04:48aVietnam January-November FDI inflows rise 6.8% year-over-year to $17.62 billion - government
RE
04:48aLYFT : RideNode, Blockchain-Based Transportation Digital Currency Goes Live With It's IEO on P2PB2B Platform
AQ
04:47aGermany on track for fourth-quarter growth as business morale edges up - Ifo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
4CHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: Global Times
5Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group