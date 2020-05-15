Log in
Germany plans 100 billion euros in new debt - Der Spiegel

05/15/2020 | 10:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a news conference in Berlin

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans a supplementary budget in late summer, which could involve taking on 100 billion euros ($108.25 billion) in extra debt in order to compensate for collapsing tax revenues, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The new debt would drive the budget deficit to over 10% this year, its highest level in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany's post-World War Two history, Der Spiegel said. It added about 50 billion euros of this would go to the economic stimulus package planned for the second half of this year.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)
