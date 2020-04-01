Germany pledges 2 billion euros to help start-ups through coronavirus crisis

"All the normal aid programmes are of course also available to start-ups but we also want to do something for companies that have fewer options for obtaining credit lines and who benefit less from short-time working," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters during a joint statement with Scholz.

"That's why we have come up with this tailored 2 billion euro programme which will help start-ups to survive this difficult time," he said.

