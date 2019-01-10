Log in
Germany's Bosch to pay $130 million to settle U.S. diesel emissions claims

01/10/2019 | 02:39pm EST
Bosch logo is pictured in Renningen

(Reuters) - German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH will pay $130 million (£102 million) to settle claims from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV U.S. diesel owners and resolve an investigation by 47 U.S. state attorneys general into its involvement with diesel vehicles.

Bosch and its U.S. unit must pay $98.7 million to 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and Guam, and $27.5 million to 104,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel owners.

Bosch must "refuse to accommodate requests for software development and programming that could result in the installation of defeat device software," the New York Attorney General's Office said as part of the settlement.

Bosch, which did not immediately comment, is also making a $5 million payment to a state attorneys general group.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

