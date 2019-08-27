Germany's Economy Shrank in 2Q Weighed Down by Trade

By Max Bernhard



Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter as trade dragged on economic growth, the Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday.

Foreign trade slowed growth, while consumption and investments supported the economy, the statistics body said, confirming its preliminary growth estimate from August 14.

The gross domestic product--the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy-- in Europe's largest economy contracted 0.1% from the previous quarter, it said.

GDP grew 0.4% on year in the second quarter, it added.

The statistics body said that private consumption edged 0.1% higher from the first quarter and government consumption rose 0.5%. Investments rose but were weighed down by a 1.0% decline in construction spending.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard