Germany's Ifo Index Plunges to New Low as Coronavirus Hammers Optimism -- Update

04/24/2020 | 05:48am EDT

--Germany's Ifo business sentiment fell to 74.3 in April, the lowest level ever recorded

--The decline was driven by a massive deterioration in the current-situation component

--Companies in the country have never been so pessimistic about the near future 

 
   By Maria Martinez

German business sentiment plunged to its lowest ever level in April as the coronavirus pandemic fueled the indicator's steepest decline on record, the Ifo Institute said Friday.

"The coronavirus crisis is striking the German economy with full fury," the economic research institute said.

The Ifo business-climate index came in at 74.3 points in April compared with a downwardly revised 85.9 in March. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast it at 80.0 points.

This decline was primarily due to the massive deterioration in the current-situation component of the overall indicator, falling to 79.5 points in April from 92.9 points in March.

"Companies have never been so pessimistic about the coming months," Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute, said.

Expectations for the next six months fell to 69.4 points from 79.5 points in March, the institute said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast figures of 80.8 for the current situation and 77.0 points for expectations.

The Ifo index is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

In manufacturing, business sentiment fell to its lowest value since March 2009 and the financial crisis. Industrial companies' view of the current situation worsened dramatically and expectations are also extremely pessimistic, falling to a historic low due to the lack of demand for industrial products, Ifo said.

In services, the sector most severely hit by the pandemic and related containment measures, the business climate indicator fell to a record low, according to the German institute.

"Service providers have never reached such a poor assessment of their current situation and the pessimism of their expectations is also without precedent," Mr. Fuest said.

In trade and construction, Ifo said the assessments of the current situation had never fallen so steeply.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

