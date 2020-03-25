Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany's Ifo Index Slumps Even More Than Initially Estimated in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:28am EDT

By Maria Martinez

German business sentiment plunged even further than initially estimated in March driven by coronavirus fears, darkening the already pessimistic message of last week's preliminary release by the Ifo Institute.

The Ifo business-climate index came in at 86.1 points in March, below the 87.7 points of the preliminary estimate, the institute said.

For the first time since being founded 70 years ago, the Ifo institute published preliminary business-sentiment data for March last week. The preliminary estimate was based on 90% of the usual number of respondents and conducted between March 2 and March 18.

In the final release, the overall index of confidence dropped to 86.1 in March from a downwardly revised 96.0 in February, the institute said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast it at 87.4 points.

"This is the strongest decline since the German reunification and the lowest level since July 2009," Ifo said.

The assessment of the current situation fell to 93.0 points in March from 99.0 points in February, below the 93.8 of the preliminary estimate.

Expectations fell to 79.7 points from 93.1 points in February, below the 82.0 of the preliminary results, the institute said.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast figures of 93.6 for the current situation and 81.7 points for expectations.

The Ifo index is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aUK house price growth slowed in January - ONS
RE
05:56aGERMAN MINISTER : We must prevent sale or break-up of our key firms
RE
05:51aWalmart taps Sameer Aggarwal as CEO of Indian unit, says in touch with suppliers
RE
05:46aJapan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP - Nikkei
RE
05:45aAgainst Coronavirus, the Fed's Banking Stress Test Doesn't Look So Bad
DJ
05:38aGerman economy could shrink by as much as 20% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo
RE
05:35aFutures rise as Washington reaches deal on $2 trillion aid package
RE
05:29aAfreximbank creates $3 bln pandemic credit facility for Africa
RE
05:28aGermany's Ifo Index Slumps Even More Than Initially Estimated in March
DJ
05:25aGerman economy could shrink by 5-20% this year - Ifo economist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3SMCP S.A : SMCP S A : - 2019 FY Results
4S&P 500 : China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group