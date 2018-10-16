Log in
Germany's Machinery Makers Start Feeling the Pinch from Trade Spat -Industry Group

10/16/2018 | 12:45pm CEST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--Germany's plant and machinery makers are increasingly affected by the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the VDMA industry group said Tuesday, forecasting a slowdown in production in 2019.

"In particular, companies that produce in China for the American market are affected by the punitive tariffs on a broad front," said the VDMA, Europe's largest industry association, representing more than 3,200 mostly midsized companies.

The VDMA stuck to its forecast of a 5% increase in German plant and machinery production in 2018, but its president, Carl Martin Welcker, said "it's getting difficult" to achieve this result. For 2019, the industry group forecast a 2% rise in output, in real terms.

The U.S. and China, taken together, account for 21.5% of Germany's plant and machinery exports, according to the VDMA.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

