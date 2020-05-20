Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany's Merkel: Poorest countries need more help in addition to debt moratorium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

World leaders should help the poorest countries survive the coronavirus pandemic by keeping up development aid and undertaking further steps in addition to an already agreed debt moratorium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"For Germany, this means no cuts in development aid but further investing in overseas development aid and reorganising funds ... so that it fits better into this pandemic situation," Merkel told reporters following a video conference with leaders of international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organisation.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19pPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund continues with ITUKAMA brand name
PU
06:16pU.S. workplace safety agency steps up COVID-19 inspections
RE
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:10p'IT'S UP TO US' : how Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity
RE
06:10pGERMANY'S MERKEL : Poorest countries need more help in addition to debt moratorium
RE
06:09pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
06:07pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
06:04pCould ratification process be iceberg that sinks EU recovery plan?
RE
05:56pWorld Bank names financial crisis expert Reinhart as chief economist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group