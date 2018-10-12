Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany's Merkel is weakened, says long-time ally Schaeuble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:44pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An election campaign poster of the far right political party AfD in Munich

MUNICH/BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's political standing has suffered in recent months and poor results in two upcoming state elections could lead to "bigger changes", her long-time conservative ally, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said on Friday.

By Jörn Poltz and Andrea Shalal

Schaeuble, a powerful former finance minister who now heads the lower house of parliament, told the broadcaster SWR that Merkel was likely be re-elected to lead the Christian Democrats (CDU) at a December party congress if she ran - but did not rule out the possibility that she might not stand.

"She is not as undisputed as she was over the last three legislative periods," Schaeuble said, adding that regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse this month would inevitably affect her "standing".

"We know there are state elections before us. The results are open. They can result in bigger changes," he said.

Merkel, now in her fourth term, has been a popular and formidable leader for 13 years.

But support for her conservative bloc has waned since she decided in 2015 to open the doors to over 1 million migrants, boosting the far-right and forcing her this year to cobble together a frail and loveless national coalition with the Social Democrats.

The decision also fuelled divisions with the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, which on Sunday faces the prospect of its worst showing in a state election in more than 60 years, suffering, just like the CDU, from the surging anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Polls suggest the CSU will win at most 35 percent, losing the absolute majority that has allowed it to control Bavaria for most of the post-war period, while the AfD is set to enter the state assembly for the first time with up to 14 percent.

The Munich-based manufacturer MTU Aero Engines issued an unusual pre-election message to employees, urging them to vote "responsibly" and shun populism, similar to local guidance issued by the consulting firm EY.

While stressing that it was not urging support for any one party, MTU told employees in a letter: "Germany, and especially a strategically-orientated industry like ours, relies on stable political conditions."

Reflecting the strains among conservatives, it was Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who gave the keynote speech at a final CSU rally in Munich on Friday, a spot traditionally reserved for the CDU leader.

Merkel's fourth and probably final government has twice come close to collapsing - over immigration and a scandal over Germany's former domestic spymaster - and now a debate over how to phase out polluting diesel cars threatens to boil over.

Polls also suggest the CDU will suffer heavy losses in the state of Hesse on Oct. 28.

(Writing by Andrea Shalal and Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By JÃ¶rn Poltz and Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MTU AERO ENGINES 1.09% 175.5 Delayed Quote.16.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28pKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : & Ellis Represents Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub Investment
PU
11:18pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Executive Director calls for increased support for women at the Sahel Region during the IMF-WB Annual Meetings
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13pQ&A : E15 Year-Round
PU
11:09pGRAPHIC : U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
11:09pU.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
11:07pGlobal stocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
RE
11:06pStocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
RE
11:06pStocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4APHRIA INC : Cannabis producer Aphria profit surges on strong demand, investment gains
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : China September Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.