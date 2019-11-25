Germany's November Ifo Business Climate Index Rises

By Maria Martinez

German business sentiment improved in November, the Ifo Institute said Monday, although the rise came in just below consensus forecasts.

The Ifo business-climate index came in at 95.0 points in November, up from an upwardly revised 94.7 in October, the Ifo Institute said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the Ifo business climate at 95.1 points.

Companies' assessment of the current situation improved to 97.9 points from 97.8 in October, while expectations also rose to 92.1 points in November from 91.6 points in October, said the institute. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal forecast figures of 98.0 and 92.5 points, respectively.

"The German economy is showing resilience," the Munich-based institute said, which expects 0.2% GDP growth in the fourth quarter.

The closely watched manufacturing sector remains in recession, the institute said, after a slight increase in October.

"Companies still find their current order backlog very disappointing. They are planning further production cutbacks," Ifo said.

The Ifo result is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

