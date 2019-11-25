Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany's November Ifo Business Climate Index Rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:42am EST

By Maria Martinez

German business sentiment improved in November, the Ifo Institute said Monday, although the rise came in just below consensus forecasts.

The Ifo business-climate index came in at 95.0 points in November, up from an upwardly revised 94.7 in October, the Ifo Institute said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the Ifo business climate at 95.1 points.

Companies' assessment of the current situation improved to 97.9 points from 97.8 in October, while expectations also rose to 92.1 points in November from 91.6 points in October, said the institute. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal forecast figures of 98.0 and 92.5 points, respectively.

"The German economy is showing resilience," the Munich-based institute said, which expects 0.2% GDP growth in the fourth quarter.

The closely watched manufacturing sector remains in recession, the institute said, after a slight increase in October.

"Companies still find their current order backlog very disappointing. They are planning further production cutbacks," Ifo said.

The Ifo result is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aUber stripped of London operating license, again
RE
05:08aKenyan shilling weakens against the dollar amid end-month demand
RE
05:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on mixed trade cues; Thailand up on stimulus hopes
RE
05:06aFORMER PM BLAIR : Don't hold your breath for UK-U.S. trade deal
RE
05:04aChina mandates 13 banks for U.S. dollar bond issue, seeks to raise over $3 billion
RE
04:58aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : EU Head of Delegation to Mauritius pays courtesy call on Prime Minister
PU
04:56aApple to expand operations in India - IT minister
RE
04:55aPound gains as Tory election lead promises end to political uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
4CHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: Global Times
5Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group