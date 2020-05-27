Log in
Germany's PharmaSGP plans initial public offering

05/27/2020 | 04:06am EDT

German non-prescription painkiller maker PharmaSGP plans to list on the stock exchange, as its founders want to cash out and focus on other projects, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts value the company at 450-520 million euros (400-462 million pounds) and the deal could see at least 50% of the company sold to investors, people close to the matter said.

In 2019, PharmaSGP generated revenues of 62.6 million euros and an EBIT margin of 35.8%. Berenberg is organising the transaction.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstücker; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

