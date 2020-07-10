Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany's Scholz: EU will reach compromise on budget, recovery fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:19am EDT

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday voiced optimism that EU member states will reach a compromise on the bloc's long-term budget and economic recovery fund after European Council president sought to bridge differences.

"From my point of view it is important that everyone moves forward and shows willingness to compromise. The contribution (Charles Michel) made to that is important but hugely differing positions, which are all known, remain," Scholz told a news conference after talks with European Union finance ministers.

Scholz said member states were being constructive and were prepared to compromise, adding: "I think it will succeed and so I'm optimistic."

European Council President Michel on Friday proposed a smaller 2021-27 budget in a bid to make a mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern countries.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49aUNITED STATES : PPI lower than estimates at -0.2%
08:49aWall Street set to fall as COVID-19 case tally hits another record
RE
08:42aCanada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures
RE
08:41aLEOCOR VENTURES : Appoints Newman Wayne Reid to the Board of Directors...
PU
08:40aGermany will have to change oversight laws after Wirecard case - Scholz
RE
08:39aBrazil Consumer Prices Rise in June After Two Months of Declines
DJ
08:36aProducer Price Index
PU
08:36aGeneral Council Chair Walker announces timelines for next stages of DG selection process
PU
08:36aLe Président du Conseil général, M. Walker, annonce le calendrier des étapes suivantes du processus de sélection du DG
PU
08:36aEl Presidente del Consejo General David Walker da a conocer el calendario con las próximas etapas del proceso de selección del Director General
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group