Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany's Scholz: Protectionism is not the answer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a Reuters interview in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The rules-based order of multilateralism is increasingly under threat and leaders must uphold international cooperation, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in Washington on Friday, calling on the United States to overcome trade differences with Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump's threat this week to impose tariffs on $11 billion (£8.4 billion) worth of European Union products, including commercial aircraft, has opened a new front in his global trade war and deepened a long-running transatlantic subsidy dispute surrounding Boeing and Airbus.

The U.S. government is also mulling higher import tariffs on European cars on grounds that they are posing a threat to the national security of the country. The move would particularly hurt the German economy and its huge car industry.

Speaking at a forum at the Peterson Institute on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, Scholz said both the United States and the EU had been advocates of open and fair trade for decades.

"I believe this is a matter of principle, it's not just about achieving some short-term economic gain. It's not about the art of the deal," Scholz said in reference to the best-selling business advice book credited to Trump.

The priority for the EU and the United States should be to settle their current trade dispute and aim for a more open, extensive trading relationship, Scholz said.

The minister said the rise of China had shifted the global balance of power, but this should not lead to reactions that damage the global economy.

"Protectionism is not the answer. Neither should we consider side-deals that will undermine our international economic framework," Scholz added.

Instead of imposing tariffs, Western countries should safeguard fair trade practices and fair competition in order to defend a level playing field, Scholz said.

Turning to Germany's export strength, repeatedly criticized by Trump, Scholz said that Germany's trade surplus was shrinking and that one should not get too caught up in discussions about current account balances. He pointed to strong increases in public investment, real wages and private consumption.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Michael Nienaber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Rever Offshore adds subsea expert to board
PU
02:25pChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
02:23pECB model suggests euro zone growth could slow further - sources
RE
02:22pInterview Transcripts Tell Fed's History Over Past 50 Years--Update
DJ
02:19pStocks 'fear gauge' at six-month low as Wall Street eyes new highs
RE
02:08pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With President Piñera of Chile
PU
02:03pGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : Protectionism is not the answer
RE
02:02pMexico, U.S. discuss NAFTA replacement, border delays
RE
01:49pPompeo says China trade activity often linked to its national security goals
RE
01:48pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Hails Canada's US$1.1 billion pledge in callable capital support
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About