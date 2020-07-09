Log in
News : Economy & Forex

Germany's Scholz praises work of new Irish Eurogroup chair

07/09/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will be the new chairman of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, his German counterpart Olaf Scholz said on Thursday after chairing a video meeting of the body.

"It will be the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who has done good work and whom many of us know, and I am certain that now we can concentrate the group's work on precisely what matters for the future: advancing the development of Europe," Scholz said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese)

