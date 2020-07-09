Germany's Scholz praises work of new Irish Eurogroup chair

Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will be the new chairman of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, his German counterpart Olaf Scholz said on Thursday after chairing a video meeting of the body.

"It will be the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who has done good work and whom many of us know, and I am certain that now we can concentrate the group's work on precisely what matters for the future: advancing the development of Europe," Scholz said.

