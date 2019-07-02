Log in
Germany's VDMA Revises Down 2019 Outlook

07/02/2019 | 06:54am EDT

By Kim Richters

The German plant-and-machinery association said Tuesday that it has cut its outlook for 2019 production, in part due to geopolitical upheaval that has slowed investment.

The VDMA now sees a 2% drop in production in 2019, compared with a previous forecast for growth of about 1%.

"Incoming orders and real production in mechanical engineering have slowed down considerably in the first few months of the year, and looking forward does not promise any improvement," the VDMA said.

Geopolitical conflicts and a changing automotive industry are contributing to the production drop, the industry group said.

"All this brings customers of the machine manufacturers to postpone or temporarily freeze their investments," said Ralph Wiechers, the VDMA's chief economist.

Earlier Tuesday, the association reported a 7% drop in May plant-and-machinery orders, the sixth consecutive decline.

"In order to achieve only a slight increase in production, significantly better data for the coming months would be mandatory," Mr. Wiechers said. "However, it is questionable whether this can be achieved in an environment of resurgent trade disputes."

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

