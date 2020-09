"Overall, we can say that at least for now, we are dealing with a V-shaped development," Altmaier told reporters when presenting the government's updated growth forecasts.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Altmaier said the government revised upward its 2020 economic forecast to a decline of 5.8% from a previously expected slump of 6.3% and revised downward its 2021 forecast to an expansion of 4.4% from its previous estimate of 5.2%.

