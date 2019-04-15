Log in
Germany sees no need for stimulus to tackle slowdown - spokesman

04/15/2019 | 06:36am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government sees no need for a stimulus package to reinvigorate Europe's biggest economy, a spokesman said on Monday.

"We have a very solid budget policy," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. "And we are coupling solid budgets with an increase in investments and this should in the coming years improve the basis for more growth."

"The budget stipulates investment spending that is significantly higher than in the previous legislative period and as such we see no need for a stimulus package," he added.

Seibert was responding to comments by a conservative lawmaker who said the right-left coalition government should consider a stimulus package to reverse a slowdown.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

