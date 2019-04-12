Germany should spend more to boost growth, IMF says

"We continue to see a case for Germany to increase spending or cut taxes to boost growth," Thomsen told a new briefing.

He welcomed Berlin's plans for a fiscal relaxation of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, but said more was needed.

"Looking forward, given the fiscal space Germany has, we can see reforms over several years that would boost spending. We need to see more and keep it coming," he said.

He said wages in Germany should rise more to better reflect the fall in unemployment.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)