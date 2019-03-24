Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany to inject more money into Deutsche Bahn rail network - Bild

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 06:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is pictured in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government wants to inject some 50 billion euros (£42.80 billion) into upgrading the national rail network over the next decade, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

State-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn is under pressure to improve its services and reduce train delays that have become an irritation for commuters.

The company is also facing financial strain. It has a debt mountain of 20 billion euros and its financing deficit is expected to hit 5 billion euros by 2023.

Deutsche Bahn has a deficit of 1.2 billion euros a year in costs for maintaining the rail network and Bild said the finance ministry wants to boost maintenance funds to 4.6 billion euros starting next year from 3.5 billion presently.

That amount should rise to 5.6 billion euros a year between 2025 and 2029, Bild said in an unsourced report.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn said he could not immediately comment on the report as negotiations with the government were ongoing. The Finance Ministry could not be reached for comment.

Net profit for the company fell by one third in 2018 to 540 million euros, people familiar with Deutsche Bahn's financial results said last week.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23aChina central bank head says country to step up oversight of systemically important financial firms
RE
06:01aGermany to inject more money into Deutsche Bahn rail network - Bild
RE
04:27aChina says will increase regulatory transparency on foreign investment
RE
03:05aWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Oilers Win High Scoring Affair, 6-5
PU
01:48aChina refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT
RE
12:36aChina state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
RE
12:36aChina finance minister says balancing budget revenue and spending difficult this year
RE
03/23AI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Group congratulates NSW Premier on election win
PU
03/23FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : North Country Smokehouse Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
03/23Italy signs deals worth 2.5 billion euros with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
2ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : NYAMAGABE: Stalled wheat processing factory hurting farmers' fortunes
3VIACOM : TAYLOR SWIFT, ARIANA GRANDE, ELLEN DEGENERES, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., SHAWN MENDES, ZENDAYA, NOAH CENTINEO..
4China state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : RALPH NADER: Greedy Boeing's Avoidable Design And Software Time Bombs – OpEd

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.