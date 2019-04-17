Gesa Credit Union Deploys Real Time Sales and Service by Leveraging Terafina's Digital Sales Platform

Terafina Inc. today announced that Gesa Credit Union, one of Washington state’s largest credit unions, with more than $2 billion in assets and over 150,000 members, has gone live with Terafina’s solution to offer real time sales and service offerings to its members in its branches and call centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005975/en/

Enhance the member experience and client journey with real time sales and service (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a recent McKinsey and Co. article, “setting a bold aspiration for sales/service channel mix” is noted as a decisive action that financial institutions must take. How often is your branch or call-center associate able to migrate a servicing conversation into a sales conversation? How often do even simple service requests take multiple days to fulfill? With members expecting an Amazon-instant world, can credit unions continue to survive with processes defined by back office systems instead of the member experience? “Financial institutions must do more than react to shifts in consumer preferences—they need to set aspirational targets for sales and service across channels.” This is exactly what Terafina helps Gesa do.

Engaging a client at the right interaction point is essential to attract, retain and expand a key relationship. A seamless omnichannel experience where clients can easily navigate across channels is critical to create a proactive and engaging client journey and experience. Raj Bandaru, CIO and COO of Gesa stated that “our clients want one-and-done experiences that meet their diverse needs. We are incredibly excited about our new capabilities that help our associates fulfill member service requests, like change of address, in real-time. It elevates the member experience and helps redesign client journeys in a way that cuts across their service and new financial needs across channels.”

Terafina's industry-leading digital sales platform helps Gesa develop streamlined, scalable processes that are proactively rewriting the rules of how credit unions can continue to leap ahead and stand out with superior service. “Our entire team is ecstatic about our partnership with Gesa. We recognize the great value real times sales and service will provide Gesa’s growing members and will significantly help to drive its continued growth,” said Ashwin Goyal, President and COO of Terafina.

To learn more, please join Raj Bandaru, CIO and COO of Gesa at an upcoming webinar on April 23rd at 12pm PST/3pm EST where he will discuss how Gesa is incorporating and leveraging real time sales and service into its omnichannel experience. The webinar will focus on the importance of creating a “one and done” member experience for sales and service requests that are customized to a credit union’s unique needs.

About Gesa Credit Union

From modest beginnings in 1953, Gesa Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in Washington state, serving over 150,000 members around the world. Gesa Credit Union has a rich history of providing financial services to Eastern Washington; its spirit still reflects the early-day motto, "people helping people.” Gesa as a community-chartered credit union continues to experience explosive growth. Consumers have discovered the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative. Gesa continues to add services and products that are convenient, economical and desirable for its growing communities. Increased electronic services, multilingual access, and support for convenient member services is a priority for Gesa now and in the future.

About Terafina

Terafina (www.terafinainc.com) provides omnichannel digital sales solutions to the banking and credit union markets. Terafina is based in Fremont, CA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005975/en/