Gesa Credit Union Deploys Real Time Sales and Service by Leveraging Terafina's Digital Sales Platform

Terafina
Inc. today announced that Gesa
Credit Union, one of Washington state’s largest credit unions, with
more than $2 billion in assets and over 150,000 members, has gone live
with Terafina’s solution to offer real time sales and service offerings
to its members in its branches and call centers.
In a recent McKinsey
and Co. article, “setting a bold aspiration for sales/service
channel mix” is noted as a decisive action that financial institutions
must take. How often is your branch or call-center associate able to
migrate a servicing conversation into a sales conversation? How often do
even simple service requests take multiple days to fulfill? With members
expecting an Amazon-instant world, can credit unions continue to survive
with processes defined by back office systems instead of the member
experience? “Financial institutions must do more than react to shifts in
consumer preferences—they need to set aspirational targets for sales and
service across channels.” This is exactly what Terafina helps Gesa do.
Engaging a client at the right interaction point is essential to
attract, retain and expand a key relationship. A seamless omnichannel
experience where clients can easily navigate across channels is critical
to create a proactive and engaging client journey and experience. Raj
Bandaru, CIO and COO of Gesa stated that “our clients want one-and-done
experiences that meet their diverse needs. We are incredibly excited
about our new capabilities that help our associates fulfill member
service requests, like change of address, in real-time. It elevates the
member experience and helps redesign client journeys in a way that cuts
across their service and new financial needs across channels.”
Terafina's industry-leading digital sales platform helps Gesa develop
streamlined, scalable processes that are proactively rewriting the rules
of how credit unions can continue to leap ahead and stand out with
superior service. “Our entire team is ecstatic about our partnership
with Gesa. We recognize the great value real times sales and service
will provide Gesa’s growing members and will significantly help to drive
its continued growth,” said Ashwin Goyal, President and COO of Terafina.
To learn more, please join Raj Bandaru, CIO and COO of Gesa at an upcoming
webinar on April 23rd at 12pm PST/3pm EST where he will discuss how
Gesa is incorporating and leveraging real time sales and service into
its omnichannel experience. The webinar will focus on the importance of
creating a “one and done” member experience for sales and service
requests that are customized to a credit union’s unique needs.
About Gesa Credit Union
From modest beginnings in 1953, Gesa Credit Union is the fifth largest
credit union in Washington state, serving over 150,000 members around
the world. Gesa Credit Union has a rich history of providing financial
services to Eastern Washington; its spirit still reflects the early-day
motto, "people helping people.” Gesa as a community-chartered credit
union continues to experience explosive growth. Consumers have
discovered the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative. Gesa
continues to add services and products that are convenient, economical
and desirable for its growing communities. Increased electronic
services, multilingual access, and support for convenient member
services is a priority for Gesa now and in the future.
About Terafina
Terafina (www.terafinainc.com)
provides omnichannel digital sales solutions to the banking and credit
union markets. Terafina is based in Fremont, CA.
