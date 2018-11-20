Get Online And Gear Up! Truck Gear By LINE-X Announces All-New Online Store Giving Truck Owners Direct Access To Exclusive Truck Accessories

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Gear by LINE-X, the premium line of exclusive, stylish truck accessories, has announced the launch of an all-new ecommerce store giving truck owners and enthusiasts the ability to order Truck Gear-brand accessories online and have them shipped to their nearest LINE-X franchise for free, or to their home for the cost of shipping.

Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories are exclusive to the LINE-X franchise network and are only available through local franchises and this new online store. This new system makes it even easier to shop for everything from custom step bars to tonneau covers from the convenience of an easy-to-use, secure website.

Since it was launched, Truck Gear by LINE-X has become an integral part of LINE-X's 25 years of experience as a global leader in protective coatings for automotive and industrial applications. Truck Gear accessories are the perfect complement to LINE-X automotive coatings, including high-performance spray-on bedliners. With new products being added each year, Truck Gear offers customers essential aftermarket products for function and form.

A wide variety of Truck Gear by LINE-X products will be available online including:

LXP Hard Folding Cover – LINE-X coated panels give this hard-folding cover extra protection, it is extremely durable, scratch and dent resistant and covered with a lifetime warranty

Deluxe Roll-Up Cover – Low profile, maintenance-free and extreme reliability

Stealth Hard Folding Cover – Robust design, sleek appearance, popular matte black finish

Drop Step – Adds aggressive styling, heavy-duty nerf style step bar

4-inch and 5-inch Oval Step Bars – Truck Gear's premium stainless-steel step bars

Retractable Hard Cover – High-end, highly durable cover that retracts with ease

Soft Tri-Fold Cover – Unbeatable value, functional soft-style tonneau cover that requires no tools to install or remove

Crossover Toolbox – Low profile and standard designs with high-quality diamond tread aluminum and optional custom fit toolbox liner

Additionally, Truck Gear by LINE-X offers lifestyle products that are exclusive to LINE-X franchise locations and soon to be available online at BuyTruckGearOnline.com.

Expedition Cooler – Bonus features include a commodity shelf, chopping board and dual cup holders. Available in 20qt, 45qt, 75qt, and 110qt

Jump Starter and Power Bank – Up to 600 max cranking amps of starting power

Ratcheting Tie Down Kit – Heavy-duty tie down straps available in 10' and 20' versions.

"Truck Gear has developed into an incredible accessory line which is why we are so excited to announce the new online store that makes finding and ordering a Truck Gear accessory easier than ever," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "Now, in addition to being able to order accessories directly through our incredible network of franchisees throughout North America, our customers can now choose to order online and have products shipped to a franchise location or their homes. Our goal is to add convenience and provide more options, and we're confident this will be a very popular feature on the Truck Gear website."

Starting Nov. 23 and for a limited time, select Truck Gear by LINE-X products will be discounted online and at participating LINE-X locations. For more information or to purchase Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories, visit www.BuyTruckGearOnline.com or www.TruckGear.com.

SOURCE LINE-X