Get Out and About to Kick the Winter Blues

While the winter blues may represent a normal reaction to the season,
for some, the depressive feelings may linger and could be a sign of a
larger issue. In addition, research by the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention has
found that people with lower incomes, who often encounter additional
obstacles and greater stresses in their daily lives, have higher rates
of depression than those with higher incomes.1 That can
make this time of year even more difficult for those facing economic
hardship.
“Trying to tell the difference between an occasional down day and what
might be the signs of a mental illness can be challenging. There is no
easy test to tell if a person’s actions and thoughts might be typical
behaviors or the result of a physical or mental illness,” says Dr.
Michael Golinkoff, senior executive for behavioral health at AmeriHealth
Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health
care solutions for those most in need. “An early diagnosis can lead to
faster treatment, which can help not just a person dealing with mental
illness but also those close to them.”
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Major
Depressive Disorder with a Seasonal Pattern is characterized by
“recurrent episodes of depression in late fall and winter, alternating
with periods of normal mood the rest of the year.” Symptoms, according
to NAMI, usually begin in the fall and subside in early spring.2
Dr. Golinkoff notes that the following behaviors, while not a
confirmation of seasonal depression, can be early warning signs that a
person should talk to their doctor:
-
Excessive sleeping or inability to sleep.
-
Significant weight loss or gain.
-
Severe fatigue or loss of energy.
-
Feelings of worthlessness or guilt.
-
Difficulty thinking or concentrating, or indecisiveness.
According to Dr. Golinkoff, social engagement can be a great tool to
combat the winter blues. Some activities that can help include:
-
Participating in public activities and programs — According to
the American Psychological Association, loneliness is a risk factor
for depression.3 Recreation centers, libraries, places of
worship and local non-profit organizations may offer free public
events and activities during the winter months that give plenty of
opportunities to connect with other people and keep you from staying
isolated in your home.
-
Volunteering in your community — Engaging in philanthropic
activities, particularly those which help repair or restore something
important, can foster positive feelings of pride and self-efficacy.
-
Get moving - Physical activity is not only good for you
physically, but can also clear your mind, which can improve your
energy level and decision-making ability. And engaging in activities
with others can also boost your emotional well-being. Check out local
gyms, community centers or online groups like Meetup to learn of ways
you can be physically active while engaging with others.
-
Spending time with family or friends —Emotionally positive
relationships can improve your mood. Rather than staying in, watching
TV or eating alone, choose to connect with family and friends.
If clinical treatments are needed, NAMI suggests standard depressive
disorder treatments such as medication and cognitive behavioral therapy.
NAMI also suggests light therapy, an approach in which patients use a
light box to provide artificial intensive light, with the hope of making
their body believe that they are experiencing bright sunlight.4
About AmeriHealth Caritas
AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in
partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. AmeriHealth Caritas
is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most
in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia,
AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5.1 million Medicaid, Medicare
and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its
integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and
specialty pharmacy services, behavioral health services, and other
administrative services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth
Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of
experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more
information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.
