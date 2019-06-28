Get Ready for MacOS Catalina: DearMob Empowers Apple Users to Manage iPhone in One Place

DearMob carries on to give away free copies of fully-fledged iOS data transfer and backup software–DearMob iPhone Manager, to fill the void after Apple phases out iTunes on macOS Catalina. This tool consolidates all the traditional iOS management that iTunes did, but in a more intuitive and easier way with bonus features.

Apple's nixing of iTunes and the segmenting out of its features to dedicated Apps of Music, Podcasts, TV and Finder could impact audiophiles and movies buffs. The upcoming macOS 10.15 update entails a library building and syncing process on separated Apps, making it a complex process to enjoy offline media on the go. To rid the hassle of switching between Apps to put various files onto an Apple device, DearMob iPhone Manager comes in time to bridge the way for one stop syncing. Running on both Mac and Windows PC, this tool offers smooth user experience in iOS data backup and transfer with flexible drag and drop operations.

Enter DearMob iPhone Manager Giveaway & Sales campaign at https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/backup-iphone-without-itunes.htm

DearMob iPhone Manager: One Stop iOS Data Management

DearMob iPhone Manager serves as home to all the iOS data backup, transfer and management. With a simple interface, users can opt into each module to flexibly explore iPhone content, make a backup, and selectively transfer files without data loss or one-library restriction. Photos are grouped by albums and types to transfer, videos neatly separated from camera rolls, personal music collections can be copied to iPhone even when iCloud music library is on. Books, voice memos, calendar events, contacts, safari book marks and office documents are readily accessible. To make up for what's missing in iTunes Catalina counterparts, DearMob also features smart built-ins to set custom ringtone and covert non-compatible media formats.

Get Ready: Back Up iPhone and iPad Before Updating to iOS 13 and iPadOS

When Apple ships macOS 10.15 Catalina this fall, a brand new OS will also roll out for portable devices. Taking a cue from the previous iOS 12 release, problems may not ever be wiped out in every updates. Apple related forums witness reports from users complaining issues such as photo missing or music grayed out. It is advisable to back up iPhone before venturing into iOS 13 or syncing iPhone with Finder on Catalina for the first time. Same goes to early iPadOS adopters. DearMob iPhone Manager utilizes incremental data backup with military grade encryption algorithm to secure content on iPhone and iPad. This program also features selective options to back up designated file types.

DearMob Giveaway

Grab free license code of DearMob iPhone Manager for both Windows and Mac, and enjoy managing iPhone, iPad and iPod touch without iTunes. Free copy and discount available at https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/backup-iphone-without-itunes.htm

About DearMob Inc.

DearMob Inc., branch of Digiarty Software, is a dedicated and professional software provider with forefront developing outlook. It strives to create cross-platform software for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android to offers users the best desktop and mobile solutions.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005235/en/