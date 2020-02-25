Get Serious With New Eagle Crusher Products on Display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Eagle Crusher Company consistently leads the industry in new product innovations, and 2020 is no exception. Visit the Eagle Crusher booth at CONEXPO-CON/AGG (C31045) where the company will introduce multiple new plants on the display floor. Producers can see the new plants for themselves, participate in demonstrations, and consult with expert staff to see how Eagle Crusher plants can benefit producers’ operations.

Aggregate producers will be especially interested in the new Raptor® cone crusher line, allowing customers to utilize Eagle Crusher equipment across all aspects of the crushing process, no matter the material. The crusher line will be available in bare-shaft, open-, and closed-circuit models. The Raptor cone crusher employs advanced overload sensing technology to detect crushing force overload. The crusher also features advanced hydraulics which ensure protection from mechanical overload through bypass release.

The Raptor cone crushers are designed to give operators better access to the inside of the crushers through features like main frame inspection ports, cartridge countershaft boxes, and the new socket-less design.

Two other new plants on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be the 3260 Portable Jaw Crusher and the Quad-Axle 1200-25 CC with Pre-Feeder Screen. The 3260 offers an extra-large 32”x 60” feed opening, allowing it to receive huge slabs of concrete, full of rebar, reducing feed time, wear costs, and achieving maximum production, making it the perfect plant for extreme concrete recycling.

The 3260 also features a patent-pending hydraulic-toggle mechanism, featuring a lower hydraulic pressure requirement than conventional hydraulic-relief systems, and continuous monitoring capability of relief status. Its rugged design has decades of jaw-crusher manufacturing experience to make it the right fit for producers’ concrete recycling operations.

The Eagle Crusher Quad-Axle 1200-25 CC with Pre-Feeder Screen is the perfect plant for asphalt recycling, and is also available in a tri-axle version. The plant has a two-deck screen-feed system that greatly increases total production. The millings and fines go through the screen to stop wear and tear on the impactor and dramatically increase tonnage.

Also being introduced in the booth is EagleConnect™, Eagle Crusher’s new, state-of-the-art, real-time monitoring system to help producers operate more efficiently and realize greater return on investment (ROI) for their businesses. EagleConnect will be an available option (later this Spring) for all new plants as well as an available retrofit option for most Eagle Crusher plants currently in operation.

EagleConnect will allow producers and operators to keep tabs on engine performance, production rates (when equipped with belt scales), generators, and more. EagleConnect will also alert operators to any issues without operators physically having to diagnose problems.

EagleConnect is a highly configurable monitoring technology for non-plant related information as well. Customers may speak with their Eagle Crusher sales representative to learn about the optional, additional items that may be added to EagleConnect to meet their specific needs.

As the aggregate and recycling industries continue to evolve, Eagle Crusher is here for the long haul, designing and developing new products to meet producers’ needs and challenges. Visit the Eagle Crusher booth (C31045) to learn more.

