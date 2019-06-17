Get This Look from the Make it Home Show House: Patio Edition

Summer is here, which means it's barbecue and outdoor entertaining season. It's time to break out the vibrant colors and explore unique textiles and patterns. Your outdoor living space is an extension of your home and can be just as functional. For our Make It Home Show House, Southern Hospitality blogger Rhoda Vickers designed a refreshing and stylish outdoor living space. If you love Rhoda's space as much as we do, keep reading to see the products that inspired this look and where you can find them!

Seating is a vital part of any outdoor living space. These furniture options are classic, affordable, and functional. You can find the furniture sets that Rhoda used in her design, as well as all the items in this blog and so much more at The Home Depot.

Don't let your outdoor space go unused. Spring and summer are the perfect time for getting friends and family together for cookouts and parties. Creating your outdoor oasis will make your home the go-to gathering spot! Check out our Make It Home Design Forecast for more ideas from our Make It Home design experts.