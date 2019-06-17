Log in
Get This Look from the Make it Home Show House: Patio Edition

06/17/2019 | 11:04pm BST

Summer is here, which means it's barbecue and outdoor entertaining season. It's time to break out the vibrant colors and explore unique textiles and patterns. Your outdoor living space is an extension of your home and can be just as functional. For our Make It Home Show House, Southern Hospitality blogger Rhoda Vickers designed a refreshing and stylish outdoor living space. If you love Rhoda's space as much as we do, keep reading to see the products that inspired this look and where you can find them!

Seating is a vital part of any outdoor living space. These furniture options are classic, affordable, and functional. You can find the furniture sets that Rhoda used in her design, as well as all the items in this blog and so much more at The Home Depot.

  1. Wicker Patio Seating - This durable and cozy set is perfect for any kind of climate.
  2. Solar Powered LED Patio Umbrella - Protecting yourself and your guests from the sun's rays has never been easier with this oversized patio umbrella, complete with solar powered LED lights for evening entertaining.
  3. Add additional seating with this Aqua Patio Stool or this Round Wooden Stool. They also add a decorative flare!
  4. Outdoor Rug - Define your space while adding some unique texture with rug like this one.
  5. Add a rustic touch with these Wooden Decorative Lanterns. Add some LED candles inside to create a nice ambiance in your space.
  6. The Home Depot has a wide variety of outdoor throw pillows like this floral inspired one or this simple and supportive lumbar pillow.
  7. Outdoor Dining Set - Make outdoor entertaining a breeze with this contemporary dining table and chair set.
  8. Square Planter - This planter acts as a great focal point for any garden.
  9. Natural Wood Folding Potting Bench - This bench works great as a planting station and would also be great for a refreshments table for entertaining.
  10. Colorful Wood Side Table - A pop of color goes a long way! Give your space some personality with decorative pillows and accessories.
  11. Elegant Slate & Aluminum Accent Table - Add even more functionality and style to your space with this accent table.

Don't let your outdoor space go unused. Spring and summer are the perfect time for getting friends and family together for cookouts and parties. Creating your outdoor oasis will make your home the go-to gathering spot! Check out our Make It Home Design Forecast for more ideas from our Make It Home design experts.

Disclaimer

Invitation Homes Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:03:07 UTC
