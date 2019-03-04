Get Trigger Happy at Springbok Casino with Latest Slot Launch

Players at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok
Casino, are being encouraged to don their cowboy hats and saddle up
in Realtime
Gaming’s latest Wild West-themed slot, Trigger
Happy.
The gun slinging slot is packed full of features including a Trigger
Happy feature that is activated when three or more Sheriff Scatter
symbols land anywhere on the reels. Players are then awarded seven Free
Spins.
They also get to choose between the Redhead Cowgirl feature and the
Blonde Cowgirl feature to double wins during the free games. Any
additional Scatters that land during the Free Spins round will add
another five extra games.
If the player chooses the Redhead Cowgirl feature she acts as a
substitute symbol and either counts for Scatters during the Free Spins
game or she will cover one reel during the Free Spins game.
If the player opts for the Blonde Cowgirl she will either cover reel
five during the Free Spins game or cover reels four and five during the
Free Spins game.
In addition to this, Trigger Happy also offers a Lucky Feature which can
land at random at the end of any normal game. If it does, it will reward
between five and ten free games. The Trigger Happy feature can also be
unlocked during the Lucky Feature.
Trigger Happy is also hooked up to a progressive jackpot which is random
and can be won at the end of any game.
Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Here at
Springbok Casino we love Wild West-themed slots, and Trigger Happy is
one of the most exciting and thrilling we have ever seen.
“The game packs a punch with a huge range of bonus features and a
progressive jackpot for big wins. So what are you waiting for, saddle up
and gallop on over to Springbok Casino now.”
ENDS
Editor’s notes:
About Springbok Casino:
www.springbokcasino.co.za
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005538/en/