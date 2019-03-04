Get Trigger Happy at Springbok Casino with Latest Slot Launch

Wild West-themed slot sees players join forces with a Redhead Cowgirl and a Blonde Cowgirl to claim plenty of loot

Players at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino, are being encouraged to don their cowboy hats and saddle up in Realtime Gaming’s latest Wild West-themed slot, Trigger Happy.

The gun slinging slot is packed full of features including a Trigger Happy feature that is activated when three or more Sheriff Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels. Players are then awarded seven Free Spins.

They also get to choose between the Redhead Cowgirl feature and the Blonde Cowgirl feature to double wins during the free games. Any additional Scatters that land during the Free Spins round will add another five extra games.

If the player chooses the Redhead Cowgirl feature she acts as a substitute symbol and either counts for Scatters during the Free Spins game or she will cover one reel during the Free Spins game.

If the player opts for the Blonde Cowgirl she will either cover reel five during the Free Spins game or cover reels four and five during the Free Spins game.

In addition to this, Trigger Happy also offers a Lucky Feature which can land at random at the end of any normal game. If it does, it will reward between five and ten free games. The Trigger Happy feature can also be unlocked during the Lucky Feature.

Trigger Happy is also hooked up to a progressive jackpot which is random and can be won at the end of any game.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Here at Springbok Casino we love Wild West-themed slots, and Trigger Happy is one of the most exciting and thrilling we have ever seen.

“The game packs a punch with a huge range of bonus features and a progressive jackpot for big wins. So what are you waiting for, saddle up and gallop on over to Springbok Casino now.”

