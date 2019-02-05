Get Your Smooch On This Valentine's Day With QDOBA® for a Kiss

Score a free entrée with a kiss and the purchase of an entrée on Feb. 14th and donate to No Kid Hungry®

This Valentine’s Day, all you need is love and a kiss to earn a free entrée at QDOBA Mexican Eats®. To celebrate the holiday, the brand is bringing back its annual promotion – QDOBA for a Kiss – and offering guests a free entrée when they purchase an entrée (of greater or equal value) and share a kiss with anyone or anything on Feb. 14. From smooching partners to burritos and pictures of celebrity crushes, all kisses are accepted.

“QDOBA for a Kiss is our longest-running promotion,” said Jill Adams, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA Mexican Eats. “We’ve been hosting this promotion for nearly a decade and what makes it especially unique is how many of our guests have made QDOBA for a Kiss a Valentine’s Day tradition that they celebrate with their family and friends every year.”

For those looking to spread the love, QDOBA is partnering with No Kid Hungry to raise funds to end childhood hunger. From February 8-14, 2019, guests can donate $1 or more to the campaign at participating U.S. restaurants. Additionally, users can post #QDOBAFORAKISS on their personal Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts, and QDOBA will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to No Kid Hungry for each post containing the hashtag.

“One in six children in this country are living with hunger, and that’s simply unacceptable,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We’re excited to be partnering with QDOBA for another year, and we are so grateful to them and their guests for helping us raise even more money to feed kids.”

To find the nearest QDOBA restaurant, guests can visit QDOBA.com/locations or download the QDOBA app in the iTunes App or Google Play stores.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats®

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the second largest fast-casual Mexican food brand in the U.S., has more than 750 restaurants located across the U.S. and in Canada. Committed to using quality, freshly-prepared ingredients, the brand makes a range of menu items in its restaurants’ kitchens daily. Guests are encouraged to experience QDOBA’s delicious flavor by enjoying one of the brand’s signature entrées or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup to fit their personal tastes. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

