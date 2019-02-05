Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Get Your Smooch On This Valentine's Day With QDOBA® for a Kiss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:43pm EST

Score a free entrée with a kiss and the purchase of an entrée on Feb. 14th and donate to No Kid Hungry®

This Valentine’s Day, all you need is love and a kiss to earn a free entrée at QDOBA Mexican Eats®. To celebrate the holiday, the brand is bringing back its annual promotion – QDOBA for a Kiss – and offering guests a free entrée when they purchase an entrée (of greater or equal value) and share a kiss with anyone or anything on Feb. 14. From smooching partners to burritos and pictures of celebrity crushes, all kisses are accepted.

“QDOBA for a Kiss is our longest-running promotion,” said Jill Adams, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA Mexican Eats. “We’ve been hosting this promotion for nearly a decade and what makes it especially unique is how many of our guests have made QDOBA for a Kiss a Valentine’s Day tradition that they celebrate with their family and friends every year.”

For those looking to spread the love, QDOBA is partnering with No Kid Hungry to raise funds to end childhood hunger. From February 8-14, 2019, guests can donate $1 or more to the campaign at participating U.S. restaurants. Additionally, users can post #QDOBAFORAKISS on their personal Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts, and QDOBA will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to No Kid Hungry for each post containing the hashtag.

“One in six children in this country are living with hunger, and that’s simply unacceptable,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We’re excited to be partnering with QDOBA for another year, and we are so grateful to them and their guests for helping us raise even more money to feed kids.”

To find the nearest QDOBA restaurant, guests can visit QDOBA.com/locations or download the QDOBA app in the iTunes App or Google Play stores.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats®

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the second largest fast-casual Mexican food brand in the U.S., has more than 750 restaurants located across the U.S. and in Canada. Committed to using quality, freshly-prepared ingredients, the brand makes a range of menu items in its restaurants’ kitchens daily. Guests are encouraged to experience QDOBA’s delicious flavor by enjoying one of the brand’s signature entrées or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup to fit their personal tastes. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pVolatility Trading to Launch on SPIKES Index
PR
03:21pRGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:21pMouser Sponsors Formula E All-Electric Racing for 5th Year
BU
03:20pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
03:18pVenture Including McDermott International Gets Golden Pass Contract
DJ
03:17pSUSAN G. KOMEN : ® Highlights Advocacy Priorities for 116th Congress
BU
03:16pHigh-Efficiency Quantum Cascade Laser Leads to Research Contract for Intraband
BU
03:16pBaha'is urge parties in Yemen to include Baha'is in Sana'a in prisoners exchange
GL
03:15pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ALFA LAVAL : ALFA LAVAL : hit by weaker than expected demand for ship fuel cleaners
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop and Commercialize ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.