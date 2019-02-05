Get Your Smooch On This Valentine's Day With QDOBA® for a Kiss

This Valentine’s Day, all you need is love and a kiss to earn a free
entrée at QDOBA
Mexican Eats®. To celebrate the
holiday, the brand is bringing back its annual promotion – QDOBA for a
Kiss – and offering guests a free entrée when they purchase an entrée
(of greater or equal value) and share a kiss with anyone or anything on
Feb. 14. From smooching partners to burritos and pictures of celebrity
crushes, all kisses are accepted.
“QDOBA for a Kiss is our longest-running promotion,” said Jill Adams,
Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA Mexican Eats. “We’ve been hosting
this promotion for nearly a decade and what makes it especially unique
is how many of our guests have made QDOBA for a Kiss a Valentine’s Day
tradition that they celebrate with their family and friends every year.”
For those looking to spread the love, QDOBA is partnering with No Kid
Hungry to raise funds to end childhood hunger. From February 8-14, 2019,
guests can donate $1 or more to the campaign at participating U.S.
restaurants. Additionally, users can post #QDOBAFORAKISS on their
personal Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts, and QDOBA will donate
$1 (up to $10,000) to No Kid Hungry for each post containing the hashtag.
“One in six children in this country are living with hunger, and that’s
simply unacceptable,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share
Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We’re
excited to be partnering with QDOBA for another year, and we are so
grateful to them and their guests for helping us raise even more money
to feed kids.”
To find the nearest QDOBA restaurant, guests can visit
QDOBA.com/locations or download the QDOBA app in the iTunes App or
Google Play stores.
About QDOBA Mexican Eats®
QDOBA Mexican Eats, the second largest fast-casual Mexican food brand in
the U.S., has more than 750 restaurants located across the U.S. and in
Canada. Committed to using quality, freshly-prepared ingredients, the
brand makes a range of menu items in its restaurants’ kitchens daily.
Guests are encouraged to experience QDOBA’s delicious flavor by enjoying
one of the brand’s signature entrées or by customizing their burritos,
tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup to
fit their personal tastes. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com
or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes
App Store or Google
Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook,
Twitter,
Instagram,
and YouTube.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger
this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective
programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we
know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an
organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at
NoKidHungry.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005890/en/