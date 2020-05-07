Get Your Sports Adrenaline Fix With KOCOWA

KOCOWA is now streaming the critically acclaimed drama “Stove League,” which gives an inside look into the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) League



LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Missing Live Sports? KOCOWA’s sports entertainment knocks it out of the park with “Stove League,” a 16-episode Korean Drama subtitled in English and now streaming gives viewers an exclusive perspective at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) League.

“Stove League” is about the worst professional baseball team, Dreams (a fictional team), that hires a new general manager (Namkoong Min, “Doctor Prisoner,” “Cheongdam-dong Alice”) to try and revive them back to their original glory along with the help of a female operations manager (Park Eun Bin, “The Ghost Detective,” “Judge vs. Judge”). Each episode centers around the different issues they will have to face week after week as they vie to be part of the Korean Series champions. To give American audiences a feel for what it’s like to attend an actual KBO League game, “Stove League” was shot in Incheon SK Happy Dream Park, a real Korean baseball stadium and home of the KBO League team, SK Wyverns.

“Stove League” aired earlier this year and at its most popular had high ratings of 19.1%. This is a huge achievement when average view ratings for Korean Dramas are usually below 10%. “Stove League” is not only critically acclaimed in Korea, but across the United States. New York Times television critic Mike Hale called it “an entertaining soap opera with a melancholy edge.” It’s a must-watch Korean version of the popular American film, “Moneyball.”

“2020 has been a remarkably difficult year due to Covid-19, but this has created a completely unprecedented market space for streaming television platforms especially since live sports were also put on hold,” said KCP CEO, Kun Hee Park. “On a positive note, 2020 has also been the year of Korean entertainment, with the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and now the ESPN and KBO League partnership. We want to let the Americas know that KOCOWA is also here to fill in those entertainment and adrenaline gaps with dynamic sports-related programming.”

Since its inception, KOCOWA has been leading the way in Korean entertainment in the Americas. The platform is best known for its daily uploads of current broadcast-quality programming direct from Korea with premium English and Portuguese subtitles. KOCOWA dramas, reality, and K-pop shows are available within 6 hours after their original airtime in Korea, making it the preferred place for fans to watch their favorite programs as soon as possible. An overwhelming majority of KOCOWA viewers are diverse and under 40, with the biggest audiences residing in the US, Canada, and Brazil.

To add to your streaming binge, KOCOWA offers the best in Korean sports entertainment with shows like “Handsome Tigers,” “Running Man,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” “Master in the House,” and more.

