Get Your ‘Game On' This July During Park and Recreation Month

Ashburn, Virginia, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, it’s Game On at local parks and recreation centers nationwide during Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). To kick off the month-long celebration, NRPA offers these five tips you can use to get in the game and discover the benefits of your local parks and recreation:





Visit your local park and rec agency’s website

Follow your local park and rec agency on social media

Sign up to receive your local park and rec agency’s email newsletters

Talk to an employee at your local park or rec center

Volunteer at your local park or rec center

“This July, it’s ‘Game On,’ and we invite everyone to visit a local park or recreation center where there are opportunities for all,” said Jack Kardys, chair, NRPA Board of Directors. “Whether it’s a friendly game of kickball or a chess match with someone you just met, there are activities that will challenge people of all ages and abilities.”

NRPA encourages everyone to share their Park and Recreation Month experiences online using the hashtag #GameOnJuly. Also, this July, NRPA will host a weekly contest that invites people to participate in the Park Rec Two Step Challenge. Visit www.nrpa.org/July for more information on how to participate. Entries can be submitted via the hashtag #ParkRecTwoStepChallenge and #GameOnJuly.

Since 1985, Americans have celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote the importance of parks and recreation in health and wellness, conservation and social equity, and to recognize the thousands of park and recreation employees who maintain our nation’s local and community parks. Park and recreation agencies across the country are recognizing the month with summer programs, events, contests, commemorations and celebrations.

Supporters of this year’s Park and Recreation Month include:

Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Partnership for a Healthier America

Osteoarthritis Action Alliance

America Walks

Pool and Hot Tub Alliance

American Public Health Association

American Heart Association

National Park Service

National Park Service – Conservation and Outdoor Recreation

Outdoors Empowered Network

Avid4 Adventure

Seed Your Future

National Afterschool Association

National Park Trust

The Corps Network

Safe Routes Partnership

Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association

Georgia Recreation and Park Association

Pennsylvania Recreation & Park Society

Indiana Park & Recreation Association

Tinkergarten

The Lupus Foundation of America

Children & Nature Network

Meals on Wheels America

Sierra Club

Outdoors Alliance for Kids

American Hiking Society

Park and Recreation Month is sponsored by Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Equipment.

To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit www.nrpa.org/July.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

