Get a Flavour of Mexico at Fair Go Casino

Arriba Arriba, get ready to head to Australia’s favourite online casino, Fair
Go Casino, later this month for a wild Mexican-themed celebration
when Realtime Gaming’s latest slot, The Mariachi 5, goes live on 17th
April.
Players should put on their sombrero and get into the party spirit with
this five-reel pokie that offers bright and bold illustrations alongside
an authentic soundtrack and the chance to win big thanks to Free Games
and Multipliers.
The Mariachi madness ensues when three or more Piñata scatter symbols
land anywhere on the reels. When they do, the player picks one of the
five Mariachi Musicians to deliver one of five Free Spins and Multiplier
options.
These are:
-
Free Games with x2 Multiplier
-
Free Games with x3 Multiplier
-
Free Games with x4 Multiplier
-
Free Games with x5 Multiplier
-
Free Games with x8 Multiplier
While the Free Games are being played, extra Scatter and Wilds are added
to the reels. If two Scatters land, a prize will be awarded. What’s
more, any re-trigger adds the same amount of initial free games chosen.
The Mariachi 5 will launch at Fair Go Casino on 17th April
2019 and can be accessed via instant play, mobile and native application.
What’s more, the game will launch with a generous deposit bonus offer of
100% up to $1,000 with the code: MARIACHI100.
Rebecca Ryder, General Manager at Fair Go Casino, said:
“Mexican culture is so vibrant and colourful and is perfectly captured
in The Mariachi 5. No other pokie allows players to win big in such a
party atmosphere and we believe it will be a smash hit.
“No only that, but players can take advantage of our generous deposit
bonus to extend their gameplay on this truly unique pokie.”
