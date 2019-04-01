Log in
Get a Flavour of Mexico at Fair Go Casino

04/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

The Mariachi 5, the latest pokie from Realtime Gaming, will launch on 17th April packing a punch with free games and multipliers

Arriba Arriba, get ready to head to Australia’s favourite online casino, Fair Go Casino, later this month for a wild Mexican-themed celebration when Realtime Gaming’s latest slot, The Mariachi 5, goes live on 17th April.

Players should put on their sombrero and get into the party spirit with this five-reel pokie that offers bright and bold illustrations alongside an authentic soundtrack and the chance to win big thanks to Free Games and Multipliers.

The Mariachi madness ensues when three or more Piñata scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels. When they do, the player picks one of the five Mariachi Musicians to deliver one of five Free Spins and Multiplier options.

These are:

  • Free Games with x2 Multiplier
  • Free Games with x3 Multiplier
  • Free Games with x4 Multiplier
  • Free Games with x5 Multiplier
  • Free Games with x8 Multiplier

While the Free Games are being played, extra Scatter and Wilds are added to the reels. If two Scatters land, a prize will be awarded. What’s more, any re-trigger adds the same amount of initial free games chosen.

The Mariachi 5 will launch at Fair Go Casino on 17th April 2019 and can be accessed via instant play, mobile and native application.

What’s more, the game will launch with a generous deposit bonus offer of 100% up to $1,000 with the code: MARIACHI100.

Rebecca Ryder, General Manager at Fair Go Casino, said: “Mexican culture is so vibrant and colourful and is perfectly captured in The Mariachi 5. No other pokie allows players to win big in such a party atmosphere and we believe it will be a smash hit.

“No only that, but players can take advantage of our generous deposit bonus to extend their gameplay on this truly unique pokie.”

*** ENDS ***

Editor’s notes:

About Fair Go Casino:

www.fairgocasino.com


© Business Wire 2019
