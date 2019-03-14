GetInsured : To Partner with Industry Thought Leaders and Share Insights on How to Build Successful State Exchanges at the 2019 State Healthcare IT Connect Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetInsured, a leading provider of health insurance marketplace platforms, today announced that Co-Founders Chini Krishnan and Shankar Srinivasan will partner with key industry thought leaders to discuss best practices on how to build a successful state-based health Exchange at the 10th Annual State Healthcare IT Connect Summit in Baltimore, Maryland on March 18 – 20, 2019. The event will bring together state, federal and industry leaders to share ideas and strategies of state health IT systems, as they move forward with health and human services transformation programs.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chini Krishnan is to lead a breakout session on Day Three of the summit, entitled "State HIX Evolution, Maintenance and Operations." The session will shine a spotlight on state marketplace reform, eligibility models and managed care optimization with executives from a range of states across the country.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead a thought-provoking, informative discussion on some of the most critical operational issues affecting state Exchanges in 2019," said Krishnan. "Collaboration has always been a cornerstone of technology advancing, and I look forward to engaging with state representatives from across the country to share our best practices, and hear their main concerns when it comes to their health insurance markets and marketplaces."

GetInsured's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Shankar Srinivasan, will participate in and lead an interactive, roundtable discussion entitled, "Best Practices in State-Based Markeplace / Medicaid Eligibility Determination." Speakers on the panel will discuss how close collaboration between Medicaid departments and Exchanges can lead to better consumer outcomes, including both Medicaid and APTC-eligible populations. They will delve into the evolution and future of exchange eligibility determination, as well as best practices from state-based marketplace states.

"Exchanges are looking to evolve their IT systems in order to deliver value and accommodate the healthcare needs of all consumers," said Srinivasan. "By using advanced technology and systems that communicate with eachother seamlessly, we can better achieve each state's individual public policy healthcare goals."

With more than 130 speakers, the State Heathcare IT Connect Summit is expected to attract more than 800 attendees, including 45 teams from states nationwide. For more information or to register, visit http://www.healthcareitconnect.com/2019-state-healthcare-it-connect-summit/. To learn more about GetInsured, visit company.getinsured.com.

About GetInsured

Since its founding in 2005, GetInsured has built market-leading e-commerce platforms and tools that make health insurance enrollment simple for millions of Americans. GetInsured's award-winning UX, UI, decision-support, and individual and group enrollment tools serve some of the world's largest brokers, state-based marketplaces, insurers, and—through GetInsured.com—consumers. The company delivers innovative agent marketing and client enrollment technology, as well as call center engagement and compliance tools. To learn more visit company.getinsured.com.

About Healthcare IT Connect

Healthcare IT Connect (HITC) is a leading provider of conferences and online education in the Healthcare IT Industry. HITC was established in 2008 to meet with the growing demands of professionals across the healthcare industry to access education, collaborate and benchmark their IT investments and strategies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getinsured-to-partner-with-industry-thought-leaders-and-share-insights-on-how-to-build-successful-state-exchanges-at-the-2019-state-healthcare-it-connect-summit-300812639.html

SOURCE GetInsured