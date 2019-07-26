GetWireless : continues to expand IoT product portfolio with addition of new Peplink SD-WAN solutions for public safety

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor of IoT solutions since 2001, continues to expand its IoT portfolio through its long-term relationships with industry-leading manufacturers.

Peplink is one of these industry-leaders, and their new expanded portfolio introduces nine new products which will grow their footprint in the public safety arena. These new products, which range from single-LTE to quad-LTE versions, are FirstNet ready and support Band 14 along with the other LTE bands operating on the leading commercial networks. With SpeedFusion technology, the multi-cellular models can aggregate and bond the data throughput of multiple mobile carriers for any application, such as incident command posts, rapid deployment systems or any place where connectivity saves lives.

FirstNet is a new dedicated, high-speed LTE wireless network for public safety being built by AT&T in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It was created to prevent the communication challenges faced by first responders during 9/11 and other emergency and disaster situations. FirstNet service is offered as a priority service through the AT&T network.

According to the First Responder Network Authority, when public safety personnel in the field have strong wireless connectivity that is guaranteed through network priority and pre-emption, they can respond more quickly and effectively. It ensures that public safety agencies and first responders get information faster and can make the best decisions in emergency situations.

"GetWireless is excited to add the new public safety solutions from Peplink to our product portfolio," said Brian Taney, CEO at GetWireless. "The innovative technology of the Peplink product line will empower our partner community to expand their offerings in the law enforcement and public safety markets."

Peplink's FirstNet Ready products and technology bring a number of key benefits for mobile deployments such as seamless failover to commercial LTE, bandwidth bonding, traffic steering and protection of data/security.

Availability

The Peplink FirstNet Ready devices are currently in stock and available from GetWireless. Contact us today for pricing and details.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

