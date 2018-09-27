Getac Technology : ANNOUNCES NEW F110-EX TABLET, FOR EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTIVITY IN HAZARDOUS ENVIRONMENTS

A new fully-rugged solution purpose built for the challenging conditions and uncompromising demands of those working within hazardous industries

Getac has today announced the launch of the new F110-Ex fully-rugged tablet, as an enhancement to its popular F110 model, designed to deliver unrivalled efficiency, reliability and safety to workers in hazardous environments.

In many industrial sectors, extreme temperatures, poor weather conditions and close contact with dangerous substances are all factors to contend with daily. Workers need devices they can rely on for efficient field maintenance, accurate safety checks and equipment monitoring tasks. IT failure not only has a significant impact on productivity, it also puts lives at risk.

The new F110-Ex fully-rugged tablet has been designed with this in mind. Featuring an 11.6-inch sunlight readable display and weighing just 1.49kg, it is both versatile and compact providing reliable operation in the field. MIL-STD810G and IP65 water and dust resistance certifications ensure seamless operation in wet, dirty environments, while an operating temperature range of -21°C to +60°C ensures full functionality in even the most extreme conditions.

The F110-Ex features intrinsic safety design limiting electrical and thermal energy output to a level below that required to ignite hazardous atmospheric mixtures. Like all of Getac's Ex fully-rugged tablets it is certified to ATEX, UL913 and IECEx standards, for complete operator safety.

Powering digital transformation

Advances in AI and IoT technologies are powering digital transformation across all industrial sectors and the F110-Ex allows those businesses working in hazardous environments to fully benefit from productivity and process improvements and migrate legacy paper-based documentation to live and even cloud solutions.

Chris Bye, President at Getac U.K. Ltd, comments, 'The F110-Ex enables users to safely collect and send digital data, capture images and even engage in video communication in high-risk environments, helping enterprises complete the last mile of digital transformation.'

Exceptional performance and security

Equipped with the 7th generation Intel Kaby Lake Core processors and multi-factor security mechanisms, the F110-Ex provides exceptional computing power and secure authentication. Full data protection is provided by Windows 10, with an optional face recognition camera compatible with Windows Hello, as well as bar code scanner and (LF/HF)RFID reader.

As one of the world's leading rugged tablet solution providers (source VDC 2018), Getac offers a comprehensive portfolio of vertically integrated solutions for all types of extreme operating conditions. In addition to the new F110-Ex, Getac's fully rugged tablet portfolio includes the EX80, ZX70, T800 and other ATEX-certified models, all delivering exceptional ruggedness and performance for hazardous industries.

Availability

The new F110 will be available to buy from 27th September 2018. For more information, please visit: www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2017 consolidated revenue $34.07 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac's business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets, rugged handheld and mobile video systems for military, emergency services, automotive, utilities, oil & gas and field-service customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

For more information, contact:

Chris Gibbs

chris.gibbs@flipsidegroup.com