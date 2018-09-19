Getac Technology : ANNOUNCES THE K120 FULLY RUGGED TABLET FOR PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCIES

New solution purpose built for the daily demands of public safety personnel

Getac has today announced the launch of the new K120 fully rugged tablet, designed to meet the challenges faced by public safety personnel around the world. The K120 builds on Getac's legacy of creating powerful, rugged devices that have helped paramedics, police officers and fire fighters successfully carry out their public safety duties for many years.

As public safety becomes increasingly data driven, the need for fast, effective communication and information transfer between the field and the command center has never been more important. First responders rely heavily on their Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) for vital on-scene intelligence to enhance situational awareness, inform decision making and above all, keep them safe. The new K120 fully rugged tablet has been designed with this in mind. Equipped with an 8th generation Intel® Core i7/i5 processor and a wide range of connectivity options including GPS, 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it offers exceptional processing power and communication capabilities from anywhere in the field. A large 12.5-inch multi-touch display and robust security options including multi-layer authentication, fingerprint/smartcard readers and RFID authentications also ensure optimal functionality and security in the most demanding work environments.

'Getac's K120 fully rugged tablet is designed to provide public safety personnel with a powerful, compact MDT that seamlessly combines video, voice and electronic data communication, for fast access to critical intelligence in the field,' comments Rick Hwang, President of Rugged Business Unit at Getac Technology Corporation. 'Through products like the K120, Getac is constantly aiming to deliver new value to public safety customers, using our core technologies and innovative product design to help frontline teams overcome the challenges they face every day.'

Police officers, paramedics and fire crews need an MDT they can rely on in all situations and weather conditions. The K120 meets MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461G military durability standards in addition to IP65 water and dust resistance, meaning it can go anywhere personnel go without fear of damage. It has also passed durability tests when dropped from 1.8m in power-on mode, an industry-leading benchmark, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -29°C to 63°C, offering exceptional versatility.

For extended field operations, the K120 comes with optional dual hot-swappable highcapacity batteries, eliminating concerns about running out of power at critical moments. Public safety isn't just about first response though, which is why the K120 is fully compatible with a variety of Getac accessories and secure docking solutions, allowing it to be securely mounted in a vehicle as a mobile office, or used as a conventional office computer as well.

Getac is a strategic Microsoft partner and the K120 features a Windows 10 OS and utilizes Microsoft cloud technology, including Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, to address modern public safety challenges.

'Getac's rugged computers are ideal edge devices for the public safety cloud, providing fast intelligence and actionable insights to officers when needed most,' said Kirk Arthur, Director in WW Industry Solutions / Public Safety & Justice team, Microsoft Corporation. 'The new K120 is a perfect example of this, complementing Getac's public safety product roadmap and helping public safety personnel conduct their duties as safely and efficiently as possible.'

The K120 comes with a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, covering accidental damage as standard, for complete peace of mind.

In addition to the K120, Getac's suite of rugged computers for public safety also includes the F110 and A140 Fully Rugged Tablets, V110 Fully Rugged Convertible Notebook and S410 Semi-rugged Notebook. Moreover, Getac Video Solutions offers a variety of specialized products for recording, managing and securely storing vital video evidence.

Availability

The new K120 will be available to buy from 19th September 2018. For more information, please visit: www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2017 annual revenue $34.07 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Getac's business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and mobile video solution for military, public safety, utility, manufacturing, transportation and logistics customers. Getac's strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of bespoke engineering and all-aspect hardwaresoftware integration solutions. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

For more information, contact:

Chris Gibbs

chris.gibbs@flipsidegroup.com