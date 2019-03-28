Getac Technology : NEW GETAC RUGGED TABLET SOLUTION DRIVES SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY IN HAZARDOUS INDUSTRIES

TELFORD, 28 March 2019: Getac has today announced the launch of its new K120-Ex fully-rugged tablet, delivering unparalleled levels of safety and performance to employees operating in hazardous working environments.

Digital transformation in the industrial sector has seen traditional paper-based systems replaced with mobile devices featuring integrated RFID readers and barcode scanners, which make data collection and management much more efficient. However, the presence of flammable gases and dust in many industrial facilities creates volatile atmospheres where a single spark from an electrical device can cause a significant explosion. In order to work safely in such environments, specialist notebooks and tablets are required that limit electrical and thermal energy output to below dangerous levels and eliminate the risk of sparks.

Combining power and safety

The K120-Ex combines Getac's popular K120 tablet with anti-explosive, intrinsic safety technology that complies with the EU's stringent ATEX directive governing hazardous area certified products. The result is a versatile new fully-rugged tablet, fully certified for use in all Zone 2/22 hazardous areas.

'As digital transformation continues to drive major change throughout sectors such as oil & gas, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, the need for devices that can operate efficiently in every corner of the plant, rig, refinery or factory is becoming increasingly important,' says Chris Bye, President of Getac UK. 'With the K120-Ex, employees can work in hazardous environments with full confidence, knowing they are protected by the latest intrinsic safety design technology and features.'

Powerful and versatile in all conditions

The K120-Ex features an 8th generation Intel® Core i5 and i7 Quad-core CPU for maximum performance, even when using multiple applications simultaneously. A 12.5' full HD widescreen display offers ultimate versatility, while LumiBond sunlight readable technology with rain and glove touch capability ensures screen visibility (1200nits of brightness) and productivity in even the most extreme conditions.

Built rugged from the ground up

Industrial facilities are tough on equipment, which is why the K120-Ex meets MIL-STD-810G military durability standard and IP65 for water and dust resistance. In addition, it boasts drop resistance of up to six feet and remains fully operational in temperatures ranging from -21°C to +63°C.

Availability

The new K120-Ex will be available to buy from 28 March. For more information, please visit: www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2018 annual revenue $38 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Getac's business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and mobile video solution for military, public safety, utility, manufacturing, transportation, automotive and logistics customers. Getac's strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of bespoke engineering and all-aspect hardware-software integration solutions. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com