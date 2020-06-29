Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Getchell Gold Announces Resignation of Goodman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT
June 26, 2020
Getchell Gold Announces Resignation of Goodman

Toronto, Ontario (Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ('Getchell Gold' or the 'Company') announces that Mr. Stephen Goodman has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Goodman has been a valued contributor as the Chief Financial Officer and as a director, and we thank him for his services to the Company.

For further information regarding Getchell Gold please visit our website at www.getchellgold.com or contact us at +1 303 517 8764.

William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
+1 303 517 8764
wswagener@att.net

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Getchell Gold Corp. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aNOBIA PUBL : Reorganization and restructuring for increased efficiency
AQ
09:02aHUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aENWAVE : Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Calbee Inc. to Expand Commercial Manufacturing Capacity
AQ
09:02aCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aCHINA XD PLASTICS CO LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aNETFIN ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aABNORMAL SECURITY : Data Reveals 200 Percent Monthly Increase in Invoice and Payment Fraud Business Email Compromise Attacks
BU
09:02aNEXON : MapleStory M Summer Content Update Delivers New Dungeon Boss, New Areas & Limited Time Events
BU
09:02aH CODE : Hires Political Veteran Junelle Cavero Harnal to Deepen Its Political Digital Presence
BU
09:02aAPPLE GROWTH PARTNERS : Receives Best Employers Honor for 2nd Consecutive Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group