Getec Industrial Announces the Launch of Its Redesigned Website

02/13/2019 | 07:20pm EST

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Getec Industrial announces the launch of its redesigned website. The site has been updated with a new look and feel that incorporates the latest features of online web design, as well as optimizing the site for mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

GETEC Industrial North America

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Getec Industrial announces the launch of its redesigned website. The site has been updated with a new look and feel that incorporates the latest features of online web design, as well as optimizing the site for mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

The site now features a simple online contact/quote form that can be conveniently accessed on just about every page of the website. Another new feature of the site is a dedicated area for videos about Getec Industrial, its products and its processes.

The site has an all new look and feel with colorful graphics, an easy-to-use menu navigation, and accessible information about all of Getec's goods and services.

"This new design does a better job showing off our various thermal management products and capabilities," says Hart Cardozo III, Senior Vice President of Logistics and Accounts. "The site also shows you why Getec is your go-to resource when it comes to turnkey thermal solutions manufacturing."

The site also provides details about Getec Industrial's commitment to quality through their RoHS compliance and their ISO:2015 Certification, including Getec's quality management principles to help guarantee a positive customer experience.

Be sure to check out the new Getec Industrial website design at http://www.getecna.com/.

ABOUT GETEC INDUSTRIAL:

Getec Industrial North America is the industry leading, full service provider of turnkey manufacturing. Our services include aluminum extrusion, die casting, CNC machining, metal stamping, plating and assembly and packaging. We have a broad product line and offer solutions for nearly every thermal management and CNC machining need - from the most complicated solutions to the simplest.

We take pride in providing our customers with on time delivery of turnkey manufacturing, high quality products that both meet and exceed our customer's expectations.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/23b7cjbWG1o

News Source: Getec Industrial

Related link: http://www.getecna.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/getec-industrial-announces-the-launch-of-its-redesigned-website/
