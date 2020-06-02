Getec Industries is Operating at Full Capacity During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Log in
06/02/2020

TORRANCE, Calif., June 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Getec Industrial is proud to announce that they are operating at full capacity. "We are 100% open for business, and we have enacted several new policies in accordance with CDC guidelines in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," says Hart Cardozo III, COO of Getec Industries.

GETEC Industrial North America

Getec Industrial has enacted the following policies to ensure the safety of our customers, employees, and their families:

* Frequently clean and sanitize all work surfaces, equipment and vehicles throughout the workday to reduce the spread of the virus.

* Monitor all employees, vendors, and customers for visible symptoms of COVID-19 as well as take the temperature of all employees before starting each work shift.

* Limit access to offices and facilities to all non-essential employees, vendors, and other visitors during the outbreak.

* Encourage all employees follow social distancing practices to keep all workers at least six feet apart to the extent possible.

* Wipe down all boxes and shipments coming in and out of our facilities with an approved alcohol solution to limit the spread of the virus.

"At this time, no Getec employees have tested positive for COVID-19," says Cardozo. "We understand the need for caution during this difficult time, as we supply the essential thermal management solutions for electronic components while still keeping our customers and employees safe."

ABOUT GETEC INDUSTRIAL

Getec Industrial's North America is the industry leading, full-service provider of turnkey manufacturing. Our services include aluminum extrusion, die casting, CNC machining, metal stamping, plating and assembly and packaging. We have a broad product line and offer solutions for nearly every thermal management and CNC machining need - from the most complicated solutions to the simplest. We take pride in providing our customers with on time delivery of turnkey manufacturing, high quality products that both meet and exceed our customer's expectations.

Learn more: http://www.getecna.com

News Source: Getec Industrial

Related link: http://www.getecna.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/getec-industries-is-operating-at-full-capacity-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
