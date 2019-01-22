Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Getlink 2018 Revenues: 9th Year of Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:31am EST

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

At €1.079 billion, revenues for the year 2018 are up by 5% at a constant exchange rate 1.

- Eurotunnel, concessionnaire of the Channel Tunnel :

  • Revenues from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to €636.4 million
  • Eurostar: a record year with nearly 11 million passengers, up 7%

- Europorte: revenues up 2% to €121 million

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: “Getlink, a true service company, continues to grow by strengthening its positions and setting new all-time records”.

► Fourth quarter 2018: key facts

  • Eurotunnel
  • Le Shuttle Freight :
    • New monthly traffic records for Le Shuttle Freight in October and November.
    • New annual traffic record with nearly 1.7 million trucks crossing the English Channel, far outperforming its competitors.
  • In 2018, more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles crossed the Channel aboard Passenger Shuttles, an increase of 2%. Car traffic has reached a record high since 2000.
  • Rail freight continues its momentum with 2,077 trains, an increase of +3%
  • The ETICA programme, aimed at developing new cross-Channel services, has allowed Eurostar to launch its new service to Amsterdam, which has been more successful than expected. Eurostar has announced new services to Amsterdam for next summer.

- Europorte

  • Reinforcement of volumes in the petrochemical and cement segments of its rail traction business and renewal of contracts expiring at the end of the year, gain of a new railway handling contract at the industrial site of a major oil group.

- ElecLink

  • Work and safety studies continue according to schedule.

► REVENUES: FULL YEAR

                 
€ million  

2018
unaudited

 

2017
recalculated*

 

Change

 

2017
restated**

Exchange rate: £1   €1.128   €1.128       €1.140
Shuttle Services   636.4   601.2   +6%   604.1
Railway Network   305.6   291.3   +5%   292.8
Other revenues   16.4   17.6   -7%   17.6
Sub-total Eurotunnel   958.4   910.1   +5%   914.5
Europorte   121.0   118.4   +2%   118.5
Revenues   1,079.4   1028.5   +5%   1,033.0
       

► REVENUES: FOURTH QUARTER

                 
€ million  

4th quarter
2018
unaudited

 

4th quarter
2017
recalculated*

 

Change

 

4th quarter
2017
restated**

Shuttle Services   149.9   139.4   +8%   140.1
Railway Network   77.2   72.7   +6%   73.1
Other revenues   4.2   6.2   -32%   6.1
Sub-total Eurotunnel   231.3   218.3   +6%   219.3
Europorte   31.8   30.2   +5%   30.3
Revenues   263.1   248.5   +6%   249.6
       

* Average exchange rate for 2018: £1=€1.128

** Average exchange rate for 2017: £1=€1.140

A. Group

The Group’s consolidated revenues grew to €1.079 billion, an increase of 5% at a constant exchange rate. Getlink continues its growth momentum, after increases of 4% in 2016 and 2017, and on this occasion reaching a new revenue record, at constant exchange rates.

This is the 9th consecutive year of revenue growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

B. Eurotunnel

Eurotunnel’s revenue increased by 5% in 2018 to €958.4 million.

Revenue from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to €636.4 million compared to 2017 through increased traffic and yields.

Revenue from the Railway Network increased by 5% thanks to the good levels of Eurostar traffic and the new London – Amsterdam service.

The 7% decrease in other income is mainly due to non-recurring revenue received in 2017.

C. Rail freight operators: Europorte and its subsidiaries

Europorte’s revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to an increase in activity among its main customers.

► EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FULL YEAR

             

 

  2018   2017   Change
Truck Shuttles   Trucks   1,693,462   1,637,280   +3%
Passenger Shuttles   Cars ¹   2,660,414   2,595,247   +3%
  Coaches   51,300   51,229   0%
High speed trains ²   Eurostar passengers   10,971,650   10,300,622   +7%
Rail freight trains 3   Trains   2,077   2,012   +3%
 

1Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes.

2Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).

3Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

► EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FOURTH QUARTER

             

 

  Q4 2018   Q4 2017   Change
Truck Shuttles   Trucks   433,746   411,337   +5%
Passenger Shuttles   Cars ¹   590,063   561,790   +5%
  Coaches   13,195   12,271   +8%
High speed trains ²   Eurostar passengers   2,767,842   2,568,246   +8%
Rail freight trains 3   Trains   517   482   +7%
 

1Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes.

2Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).

3Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

The advantages of the Channel Tunnel: security, reliability, speed, frequency and respect for the environment are still appreciated by our customers, proved by the 21 million passengers carried this year.

A. Shuttles Services

  • Truck Shuttles: Le Shuttle Freight business set a new all-time record with more than 1.693 million trucks travelling in 2018, 3% better than 2017. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the market leader with 40.9% market share over the year, a gain of 1.8 points over 2017. The Truck Shuttle service largely outperformed a market contraction of 1.1%.
  • Le Shuttle Passenger: Car traffic regained a positive momentum with a 3% growth in traffic, setting a new record since 2000, with more than 2.66 million vehicles travelling. Le Shuttle's car market share was stable at 54.6% in 2018.

B. Railway Network

  • High speed trains: Eurostar recorded a sharp increase in traffic over the whole of 2018 and has set a new all-time record with 10.97 million passengers travelling, surpassing the previous one by more than half a million travellers. The opening of reservations for a third daily service on the London – Amsterdam direct route in June 2019 is a sign of confidence in demand.
  • Cross-Channel rail freight is up 3% in 2018 thanks to the ETICA scheme to relaunch traffic.

The annual results of the Group will be published on Thursday 21 February before opening of trading.

1 All comparisons with 2017 are made using the average 2018 exchange rate of £1=€1.128.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51aBRIDGESTONE : TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion
RE
01:50aINFOSYS : Running Multiple Digital Initiatives at Scale is What Sets Visionary Businesses Apart, Finds Infosys Digital Radar 2019
AQ
01:48aDOMTAR USA : Shift Work Offers Surprising Benefits for Employees
PU
01:47aTRYG A/S : Forsikring A/S – Financial highlights 2018
AQ
01:46aPANASONIC : Tesla says it has no agreement with Chinese battery maker Lishen
RE
01:44aTOYOTA MOTOR : Thailand's total domestic car sales seen down 3.8 percent in 2019 - Toyota
RE
01:40aREMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy third quarter sales beat expectations
RE
01:38aTLOU ENERGY : Readies For Lesedi CBM Project Development
AQ
01:37aNEM INSURANCE : CardinalStone Advises NEM Insurance on AFIG Funds investment
AQ
01:36aJAIZ BANK : to Relax KYC Requirements to Boost Financial Inclusion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
2STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL ..
3LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
4China's fourth quarter GDP growth dented by services, agriculture despite construction rebound
5OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.