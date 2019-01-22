Getlink 2018 Revenues: 9th Year of Growth

Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
At €1.079 billion, revenues for the year 2018 are up by 5% at a
constant exchange rate 1.
- Eurotunnel, concessionnaire of the Channel Tunnel :
-
Revenues from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to €636.4 million
-
Eurostar: a record year with nearly 11 million passengers, up 7%
- Europorte: revenues up 2% to €121 million
Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group,
stated: “Getlink, a true service company, continues to grow by
strengthening its positions and setting new all-time records”.
► Fourth quarter 2018: key facts
-
Eurotunnel
-
Le Shuttle Freight :
-
New monthly traffic records for Le Shuttle Freight in October and
November.
-
New annual traffic record with nearly 1.7 million trucks crossing
the English Channel, far outperforming its competitors.
-
In 2018, more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles crossed the Channel
aboard Passenger Shuttles, an increase of 2%. Car traffic has reached
a record high since 2000.
-
Rail freight continues its momentum with 2,077 trains, an increase of
+3%
-
The ETICA programme, aimed at developing new cross-Channel services,
has allowed Eurostar to launch its new service to Amsterdam, which has
been more successful than expected. Eurostar has announced new
services to Amsterdam for next summer.
- Europorte
-
Reinforcement of volumes in the petrochemical and cement segments of
its rail traction business and renewal of contracts expiring at the
end of the year, gain of a new railway handling contract at the
industrial site of a major oil group.
- ElecLink
-
Work and safety studies continue according to schedule.
► REVENUES: FULL YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
2018
unaudited
|
|
2017
recalculated*
|
|
Change
|
|
2017
restated**
|
|
Exchange rate: £1
|
|
€1.128
|
|
€1.128
|
|
|
|
€1.140
|
|
Shuttle Services
|
|
636.4
|
|
601.2
|
|
+6%
|
|
604.1
|
|
Railway Network
|
|
305.6
|
|
291.3
|
|
+5%
|
|
292.8
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
16.4
|
|
17.6
|
|
-7%
|
|
17.6
|
|
Sub-total Eurotunnel
|
|
958.4
|
|
910.1
|
|
+5%
|
|
914.5
|
|
Europorte
|
|
121.0
|
|
118.4
|
|
+2%
|
|
118.5
|
|
Revenues
|
|
1,079.4
|
|
1028.5
|
|
+5%
|
|
1,033.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
► REVENUES: FOURTH QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
4th quarter
2018
unaudited
|
|
4th quarter
2017
recalculated*
|
|
Change
|
|
4th quarter
2017
restated**
|
|
Shuttle Services
|
|
149.9
|
|
139.4
|
|
+8%
|
|
140.1
|
|
Railway Network
|
|
77.2
|
|
72.7
|
|
+6%
|
|
73.1
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
4.2
|
|
6.2
|
|
-32%
|
|
6.1
|
|
Sub-total Eurotunnel
|
|
231.3
|
|
218.3
|
|
+6%
|
|
219.3
|
|
Europorte
|
|
31.8
|
|
30.2
|
|
+5%
|
|
30.3
|
|
Revenues
|
|
263.1
|
|
248.5
|
|
+6%
|
|
249.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Average exchange rate for 2018: £1=€1.128
** Average exchange rate for 2017: £1=€1.140
A. Group
The Group’s consolidated revenues grew to €1.079 billion, an increase of
5% at a constant exchange rate. Getlink continues its growth momentum,
after increases of 4% in 2016 and 2017, and on this occasion reaching a
new revenue record, at constant exchange rates.
This is the 9th consecutive year of revenue growth at
constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.
B. Eurotunnel
Eurotunnel’s revenue increased by 5% in 2018 to €958.4 million.
Revenue from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to €636.4 million compared
to 2017 through increased traffic and yields.
Revenue from the Railway Network increased by 5% thanks to the good
levels of Eurostar traffic and the new London – Amsterdam service.
The 7% decrease in other income is mainly due to non-recurring revenue
received in 2017.
C. Rail freight operators: Europorte and its subsidiaries
Europorte’s revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to an increase in
activity among its main customers.
► EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FULL YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
Trucks
|
|
1,693,462
|
|
1,637,280
|
|
+3%
|
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Cars ¹
|
|
2,660,414
|
|
2,595,247
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
Coaches
|
|
51,300
|
|
51,229
|
|
0%
|
|
High speed trains ²
|
|
Eurostar passengers
|
|
10,971,650
|
|
10,300,622
|
|
+7%
|
|
Rail freight trains 3
|
|
Trains
|
|
2,077
|
|
2,012
|
|
+3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers,
caravans and motor homes.
2Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the
Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel
between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille,
Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).
3Rail freight services by train operators (DB
Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail
Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.
► EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FOURTH QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
Trucks
|
|
433,746
|
|
411,337
|
|
+5%
|
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Cars ¹
|
|
590,063
|
|
561,790
|
|
+5%
|
|
|
Coaches
|
|
13,195
|
|
12,271
|
|
+8%
|
|
High speed trains ²
|
|
Eurostar passengers
|
|
2,767,842
|
|
2,568,246
|
|
+8%
|
|
Rail freight trains 3
|
|
Trains
|
|
517
|
|
482
|
|
+7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers,
caravans and motor homes.
2Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the
Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel
between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille,
Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).
3Rail freight services by train operators (DB
Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail
Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.
The advantages of the Channel Tunnel: security, reliability, speed,
frequency and respect for the environment are still appreciated by our
customers, proved by the 21 million passengers carried this year.
A. Shuttles Services
-
Truck Shuttles: Le Shuttle Freight business set a new all-time
record with more than 1.693 million trucks travelling in 2018, 3%
better than 2017. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the
market leader with 40.9% market share over the year, a gain of 1.8
points over 2017. The Truck Shuttle service largely outperformed a
market contraction of 1.1%.
-
Le Shuttle Passenger: Car traffic regained a positive momentum
with a 3% growth in traffic, setting a new record since 2000, with
more than 2.66 million vehicles travelling. Le Shuttle's car market
share was stable at 54.6% in 2018.
B. Railway Network
-
High speed trains: Eurostar recorded a sharp increase in
traffic over the whole of 2018 and has set a new all-time record with
10.97 million passengers travelling, surpassing the previous one by
more than half a million travellers. The opening of reservations for a
third daily service on the London – Amsterdam direct route in June
2019 is a sign of confidence in demand.
-
Cross-Channel rail freight is up 3% in 2018 thanks to the ETICA
scheme to relaunch traffic.
The annual results of the Group will be published on Thursday 21
February before opening of trading.
1 All comparisons with 2017 are made using the average 2018
exchange rate of £1=€1.128.
