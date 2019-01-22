Getlink 2018 Revenues: 9th Year of Growth

Regulatory News:

At €1.079 billion, revenues for the year 2018 are up by 5% at a constant exchange rate 1.

- Eurotunnel, concessionnaire of the Channel Tunnel :

Revenues from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to €636.4 million

Eurostar: a record year with nearly 11 million passengers, up 7%

- Europorte: revenues up 2% to €121 million

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: “Getlink, a true service company, continues to grow by strengthening its positions and setting new all-time records”.

► Fourth quarter 2018: key facts

Eurotunnel

Le Shuttle Freight : New monthly traffic records for Le Shuttle Freight in October and November. New annual traffic record with nearly 1.7 million trucks crossing the English Channel, far outperforming its competitors.



In 2018, more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles crossed the Channel aboard Passenger Shuttles, an increase of 2%. Car traffic has reached a record high since 2000.

Rail freight continues its momentum with 2,077 trains, an increase of +3%

The ETICA programme, aimed at developing new cross-Channel services, has allowed Eurostar to launch its new service to Amsterdam, which has been more successful than expected. Eurostar has announced new services to Amsterdam for next summer.

- Europorte

Reinforcement of volumes in the petrochemical and cement segments of its rail traction business and renewal of contracts expiring at the end of the year, gain of a new railway handling contract at the industrial site of a major oil group.

- ElecLink

Work and safety studies continue according to schedule.

► REVENUES: FULL YEAR

€ million 2018

unaudited 2017

recalculated* Change 2017

restated** Exchange rate: £1 €1.128 €1.128 €1.140 Shuttle Services 636.4 601.2 +6% 604.1 Railway Network 305.6 291.3 +5% 292.8 Other revenues 16.4 17.6 -7% 17.6 Sub-total Eurotunnel 958.4 910.1 +5% 914.5 Europorte 121.0 118.4 +2% 118.5 Revenues 1,079.4 1028.5 +5% 1,033.0

► REVENUES: FOURTH QUARTER

€ million 4th quarter

2018

unaudited 4th quarter

2017

recalculated* Change 4th quarter

2017

restated** Shuttle Services 149.9 139.4 +8% 140.1 Railway Network 77.2 72.7 +6% 73.1 Other revenues 4.2 6.2 -32% 6.1 Sub-total Eurotunnel 231.3 218.3 +6% 219.3 Europorte 31.8 30.2 +5% 30.3 Revenues 263.1 248.5 +6% 249.6

* Average exchange rate for 2018: £1=€1.128

** Average exchange rate for 2017: £1=€1.140

A. Group

The Group’s consolidated revenues grew to €1.079 billion, an increase of 5% at a constant exchange rate. Getlink continues its growth momentum, after increases of 4% in 2016 and 2017, and on this occasion reaching a new revenue record, at constant exchange rates.

This is the 9th consecutive year of revenue growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

B. Eurotunnel

Eurotunnel’s revenue increased by 5% in 2018 to €958.4 million.

Revenue from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to €636.4 million compared to 2017 through increased traffic and yields.

Revenue from the Railway Network increased by 5% thanks to the good levels of Eurostar traffic and the new London – Amsterdam service.

The 7% decrease in other income is mainly due to non-recurring revenue received in 2017.

C. Rail freight operators: Europorte and its subsidiaries

Europorte’s revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to an increase in activity among its main customers.

► EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FULL YEAR

2018 2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 1,693,462 1,637,280 +3% Passenger Shuttles Cars ¹ 2,660,414 2,595,247 +3% Coaches 51,300 51,229 0% High speed trains ² Eurostar passengers 10,971,650 10,300,622 +7% Rail freight trains 3 Trains 2,077 2,012 +3%

1Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes.

2Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).

3Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

► EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC: FOURTH QUARTER

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 433,746 411,337 +5% Passenger Shuttles Cars ¹ 590,063 561,790 +5% Coaches 13,195 12,271 +8% High speed trains ² Eurostar passengers 2,767,842 2,568,246 +8% Rail freight trains 3 Trains 517 482 +7%

1Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes.

2Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.).

3Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

The advantages of the Channel Tunnel: security, reliability, speed, frequency and respect for the environment are still appreciated by our customers, proved by the 21 million passengers carried this year.

A. Shuttles Services

Truck Shuttles : Le Shuttle Freight business set a new all-time record with more than 1.693 million trucks travelling in 2018, 3% better than 2017. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the market leader with 40.9% market share over the year, a gain of 1.8 points over 2017. The Truck Shuttle service largely outperformed a market contraction of 1.1%.

: Le Shuttle Freight business set a new all-time record with more than 1.693 million trucks travelling in 2018, 3% better than 2017. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the market leader with 40.9% market share over the year, a gain of 1.8 points over 2017. The Truck Shuttle service largely outperformed a market contraction of 1.1%. Le Shuttle Passenger: Car traffic regained a positive momentum with a 3% growth in traffic, setting a new record since 2000, with more than 2.66 million vehicles travelling. Le Shuttle's car market share was stable at 54.6% in 2018.

B. Railway Network

High speed trains: Eurostar recorded a sharp increase in traffic over the whole of 2018 and has set a new all-time record with 10.97 million passengers travelling, surpassing the previous one by more than half a million travellers. The opening of reservations for a third daily service on the London – Amsterdam direct route in June 2019 is a sign of confidence in demand.

Eurostar recorded a sharp increase in traffic over the whole of 2018 and has set a new all-time record with 10.97 million passengers travelling, surpassing the previous one by more than half a million travellers. The opening of reservations for a third daily service on the London – Amsterdam direct route in June 2019 is a sign of confidence in demand. Cross-Channel rail freight is up 3% in 2018 thanks to the ETICA scheme to relaunch traffic.

The annual results of the Group will be published on Thursday 21 February before opening of trading.

1 All comparisons with 2017 are made using the average 2018 exchange rate of £1=€1.128.

