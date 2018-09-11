Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for August 2018

Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
|
|
Aug-18
|
|
Aug-17
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-Aug
2018
|
|
Jan-Aug
2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
Trucks
|
|
130,926
|
|
127,729
|
|
+3%
|
|
1,121,048
|
|
1,087,169
|
|
+3%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Passenger
vehicles*
|
|
362,905
|
|
361,902
|
|
0,3%
|
|
1,868,188
|
|
1,832,356
|
|
+2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper
vans and coaches.
In August 2018, Le Shuttle Freight is pursuing its path and recorded the
best August in its history with 130,926 trucks transported, establishing
the fourth consecutive monthly traffic record. Since 1 January, 1.1
million trucks have crossed the Channel onboard Le Shuttle Freight.
Le Shuttle passenger traffic in July increased 0.3% compared to August
2017 with 362,905 passenger vehicles transported. This matches the
second best monthly traffic for cars carried in August 2015. Since the
start of January 2018, almost 1.9 million passenger vehicles have
crossed with Le Shuttle.
Traffic figures for the month of September will be published on Thursday
11 October 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
