Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for December 2018: New All-Time Record for Le Shuttle Freight

01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

        Dec-18   Dec-17   Change   Jan-Dec 2018   Jan-Dec 2017   Change
Truck Shuttles  

Trucks

  130,510   128,321   +2%   1,693,462   1,637,280   +3%
Passenger Shuttles   Passenger vehicles*   235,588   234,097   +1%   2,711,714   2,646,476   +2%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight transported 130,510 trucks in December 2018, 2% more than in December 2017. Le Shuttle Freight recorded a new all-time record for the year 2018 with almost 1.7 million trucks transported.

Le Shuttle Passenger traffic increased by 1% compared to December 2017 with 235,588 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January, more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

The Group’s revenues for the year 2018 will be published on Thursday 22 January 2019 prior to the opening of trading.

Traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Tuesday 12 February 2019 prior to the opening of trading.


© Business Wire 2019
