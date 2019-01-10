Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for December 2018: New All-Time Record for Le Shuttle Freight

Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-18
|
|
Dec-17
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-Dec 2018
|
|
Jan-Dec 2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
Trucks
|
|
130,510
|
|
128,321
|
|
+2%
|
|
1,693,462
|
|
1,637,280
|
|
+3%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Passenger vehicles*
|
|
235,588
|
|
234,097
|
|
+1%
|
|
2,711,714
|
|
2,646,476
|
|
+2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper
vans and coaches.
Le Shuttle Freight transported 130,510 trucks in December 2018, 2% more
than in December 2017. Le Shuttle Freight recorded a new all-time
record for the year 2018 with almost 1.7 million trucks
transported.
Le Shuttle Passenger traffic increased by 1% compared to December 2017
with 235,588 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January,
more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel
with Le Shuttle.
The Group’s revenues for the year 2018 will be published on Thursday 22
January 2019 prior to the opening of trading.
Traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Tuesday 12
February 2019 prior to the opening of trading.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005595/en/