Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for July 2018

Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
|
|
July-18
|
|
July-17
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-July
2018
|
|
Jan-July
2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
Trucks
|
|
144,990
|
|
136,293
|
|
+6%
|
|
990,122
|
|
959,440
|
|
+3%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Passenger
vehicles*
|
|
314,955
|
|
304,653
|
|
+3%
|
|
1,505,283
|
|
1,470,454
|
|
+2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper
vans and coaches.
With 144,990 trucks transported in July 2018, Le Shuttle Freight
recorded the best July in its history, and the third-best traffic ever
just after March 2018 and March 2017. Since 1 January, nearly a million
trucks have crossed the Channel onboard Le Shuttle Freight.
Le Shuttle passenger traffic in July increased 3% compared to July 2017
with 314,955 passenger vehicles transported. this is the second-best
traffic for a month of July (after July 2016) since the ending of Duty
Free in 1999. Since the start of January 2018, more than 1.5 million
passenger vehicles have crossed with Le Shuttle.
Traffic figures for the month of August will be published on Tuesday 11
September 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
