Getlink: Signing a new collective employee savings plan

Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET) welcomes the signing of a new collective employee
savings plan agreement, applicable to all Group employees in France and
once again demonstrating the quality of employee relations within the
company.
The new version of the scheme, applicable from 1 January 2019, covers a
period of three years and will provide employees with an attractive
top-up facility from the company, encouraging all covered to subscribe
to it. The French Group Employee Savings Plan will be replicated in the
United Kingdom, in the form of a top-up Share Incentive Plan.
This new addition to the French Group Employee Savings Plan is part of
the Group’s proactive employee share policy which has been in place
since 2011 and which includes the distribution of free shares to all
employees. For each employee working for the company, in both France and
the United Kingdom since 2011, Getlink has distributed a total of 1,010
free shares.
This new package offers a matching rate of 100% for the first 900 Euros
invested, then 50% for the next 300 Euros and a 25% rate above 1,200
Euros, within the legal and conventional limits. The potential gain
therefore increases by almost 17% compared to the previous scheme,
equivalent to an additional payment of 1,050 Euros that can be allocated
to each employee of the Group.
Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Getlink
stated, “Developing employee share ownership is a major element of
our strategy to align the interests of all the Group’s stakeholders.”
