Getlink’s First Issue of Green Bonds

Regulatory News:
Getlink SE (Paris:GET) today announced its intention to offer, subject
to market conditions, its inaugural issue of Senior Secured Notes due in
2023.
In line with the Group’s focus on sustainability, the Notes will be
classified as Green Bonds1.
This offering has been made possible thanks to various measures put in
place in 2015 and 2017 to manage the Group’s financing.
The notes will not be made available to retail investors as stated below.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay the
£190 million bank loan incurred in February 2018 by the Company’s
subsidiary Eurotunnel Agent Services Limited to purchase the G2 bonds2
and to finance capital expenditure in relation to the Group’s ElecLink
project.
The Company has appointed BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs International to
be the joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, and Deutsche
Bank to be the joint bookrunner, for the Offering.
Result of the Offering will be confirmed towards the end of the week.
1 The notes will would meet the criteria of the International
Capital Markets Association’s Green Bond Principles, as certified by DNV
GL Business Assurance Services UK Limited; which has issued a positive
opinion on their eligibility
2 Those G2 bonds were issued by Channel Link Enterprises
Finance plc in connection with the securitisation of the Eurotunnel’s
term loans
